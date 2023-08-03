The Butterfly Effect To Tour For 20th Anniversary of ‘Begins Here’ - Noise11.com

The Butterfly Effect will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut album ‘Begins Here’ with an Australian tour in February.

‘Begins Here’ was released in August 2003. It reached number 23 in Australia but that was a time when music sold. ‘Begins Here’ was certified Gold in Australia. Two songs, ‘One Second of Insanity’ and ‘Always’ made the Triple J Hottest 100 on 2004.

The ‘Begins Here’ anniversary tour will include The Butterfly Effect performing the entire album from start to finish at all show.

TOUR DATES

Friday, February 2: The Tivoli, Brisbane – Lic AA

Saturday, February 3: Enmore Theatre, Sydney – Lic AA

Sunday, February 4: The Basement, Canberra – 18+

Saturday, February 10: Astor Theatre, Perth – Lic AA

Saturday, February 17: Forum, Melbourne – 18+

TBE Mailing List Pre Sale: Monday, Aug 7 @ 9.00am local time

Early Bird Pre Sale: Tues, Aug 8 @ 9.00am local time

General On Sale: Thurs, Aug 10 @ 9.00am local time

