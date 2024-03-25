The Cat Empire To Perform Melbourne and Sydney Orchestra Shows - Noise11.com

The Cat Empire will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in August and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in September.
The shows will feature flamenco artists Richard Redesco, Johnny Tesesco and Chantelle Cano with the orchestras conducted by Vanessa Scammell in Melbourne and Nicolas Buc in Sydney.
The Cat Empire is founding members Felix Riebl and Ollie McGill with new members (since 2022) bassist Grace Barbe, drummer Daniel Farrugia and percussionist Neda Rahmani into the Empire.
The Cat Empire have released nine studio albums. The most recent was ‘Where the Angels Fall’ in 2023.
The Cat Empire with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Dates: Thursday 22, Friday 23 and Saturday 24 August, 7.30pm
Venue: Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne
Tickets: on sale 10am Friday 28 March at mso.com.au
The Cat Empire with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Dates: Friday 6 & Saturday 7 September, 7pm
Venue: Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House
Tickets: On Sale Friday 28 March at sydneysymphony.com
