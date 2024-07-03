The Chainsmokers To Headline Palm Tree Music Festival - Noise11.com

The Chainsmokers will head to Australia in December for the Palm Tree Music Festival un Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The line-up for the festival also includes Alesso, Gryffin, Austin Millz, Daya, and Darley.

PALM TREE MUSIC FESTIVAL

FRIDAY 6 DECEMBER | SYDNEY SHOWGROUND | SYDNEY, NSW

SATURDAY 7 DECEMBER | SANDSTONE POINT HOTEL | BRISBANE, QLD

SUNDAY 8 DECEMBER | SIDNEY MYER MUSIC BOWL | MELBOURNE, VIC

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday 12 July, 3:00 pm local time. For ticket and info visit www.teglive.com.au.

