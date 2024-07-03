 The Chainsmokers To Headline Palm Tree Music Festival - Noise11.com
The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers To Headline Palm Tree Music Festival

by Paul Cashmere on July 4, 2024

in News

The Chainsmokers will head to Australia in December for the Palm Tree Music Festival un Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The line-up for the festival also includes Alesso, Gryffin, Austin Millz, Daya, and Darley.

PALM TREE MUSIC FESTIVAL
FRIDAY 6 DECEMBER | SYDNEY SHOWGROUND | SYDNEY, NSW
SATURDAY 7 DECEMBER | SANDSTONE POINT HOTEL | BRISBANE, QLD
SUNDAY 8 DECEMBER | SIDNEY MYER MUSIC BOWL | MELBOURNE, VIC

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday 12 July, 3:00 pm local time. For ticket and info visit www.teglive.com.au.

