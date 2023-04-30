 The Chicks To Tour Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com
Dixie Chicks photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

The Chicks photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Chicks To Tour Australia and New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on May 1, 2023

in News

The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) will return to Australia and New Zealand in October for stadium shows and three A Day On The Green events.

Michael Chugg, Executive Chairman Chugg Entertainment first touring The Chicks (then the Dixie Chicks) in the late 90s. He said, “Ever since I heard a demo in the late ’90s and did their first tour in November 1999, The Chicks have been a huge part of my life. Watching them become live icons of music has been an amazing journey, and their upcoming tour will go up another level again.”

The Chicks first single ‘I Can Love You Better’ was released in 197. The first hit ‘There’s Your Trouble’ was a year later and the big one ‘Not Ready To Be Nice’ came in 2006.

The new name The Chicks was announced on June 25, 2020. The ‘Dixie’ was dropped because of its historic connections to American slavery. On July 17, 2020 The Chicks released their first album in 17 years ‘Gaslighter’.

A Day On The Green dates:

Sat 14 Oct 2023 | Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, Vic
Sat 21 Oct 2023 | Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW
Sat 22 Oct 2023 | Sirromet Wines, Mt Cotton, Qld

All event information adayonthegreen.com.au

FRONTIER TOURING

Thu 12 Oct 2023 | Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Mon 16 Oct 2023 | Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Thu 19 Oct 2023 | Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Tue 24 Oct 2023 | Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Sat 28 Oct 2023 | Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
Mon 30 Oct 2023 | Christchurch Arena, Christchurch, NZ

All event information frontiertouring.com

TICKETING

A DAY ON THE GREEN MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via adayonthegreen.com.au/register/
Runs from: Wednesday 3 May, 11.00am local time for 48 hours
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Tickets on sale Monday 8 May at 11.00am local time
From ticketmaster.com.au

