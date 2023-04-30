The Chicks To Tour Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) will return to Australia and New Zealand in October for stadium shows and three A Day On The Green events.

Michael Chugg, Executive Chairman Chugg Entertainment first touring The Chicks (then the Dixie Chicks) in the late 90s. He said, “Ever since I heard a demo in the late ’90s and did their first tour in November 1999, The Chicks have been a huge part of my life. Watching them become live icons of music has been an amazing journey, and their upcoming tour will go up another level again.”

The Chicks first single ‘I Can Love You Better’ was released in 197. The first hit ‘There’s Your Trouble’ was a year later and the big one ‘Not Ready To Be Nice’ came in 2006.

The new name The Chicks was announced on June 25, 2020. The ‘Dixie’ was dropped because of its historic connections to American slavery. On July 17, 2020 The Chicks released their first album in 17 years ‘Gaslighter’.

A Day On The Green dates:

Sat 14 Oct 2023 | Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, Vic

Sat 21 Oct 2023 | Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sat 22 Oct 2023 | Sirromet Wines, Mt Cotton, Qld

All event information adayonthegreen.com.au

FRONTIER TOURING

Thu 12 Oct 2023 | Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Mon 16 Oct 2023 | Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Thu 19 Oct 2023 | Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tue 24 Oct 2023 | Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Sat 28 Oct 2023 | Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Mon 30 Oct 2023 | Christchurch Arena, Christchurch, NZ

All event information frontiertouring.com

TICKETING

A DAY ON THE GREEN MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via adayonthegreen.com.au/register/

Runs from: Wednesday 3 May, 11.00am local time for 48 hours

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Tickets on sale Monday 8 May at 11.00am local time

From ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

