 The Commodores To Tour Australia For The First Time since 1993 - Noise11.com
The Commodores Facebook photo

The Commodores Facebook photo

The Commodores To Tour Australia For The First Time since 1993

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2025

in News

The Commodores are coming back to Australia for the first time in 32 years and for only their fourth ever Australia tour.

The Commodores features original member William King who co-wrote the hit song ‘Lady (You Bring Me Up)’. The song reached no 34 in Australia and was nominated for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the Grammy Awards.

He also co-wrote ‘Brick House’.

The Commodores were inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. They won one Grammy out of nine nominations.

The last time The Commodores performed in Australia was in 1993. Before that the tours were in 1977 and 1990.

THE COMMODORES 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Saturday 25th October MELBOURNE, Palais Theatre
Sunday 26th October ADELAIDE, AEC Theatre
Tuesday 28th October NEWCASTLE, Civic Theatr
Wednesday 29th October SYDNEY, State Theatre
Saturday 1st November PERTH, Regal Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Indiana, Bob Bongo Starkei and Wilbur Wilde
A Message from Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie On His Recovery

Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has asked Noise11 to pass on an update about his health and ongoing treatment to his fans.

19 hours ago
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Alex Van Halen and Steve Lukather May Be Working On A New Valen Album

There could very well be another Van Halen album, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraah.

2 days ago
John Lennon One To One
John Lennon ‘One To One: John & Yoko’ Movie To Screen Internationally in April

John Lennon’s ‘One To One: John & Yoko’, the 2024 Kevin McDonald and Sam Rice-Edwards documentary, can be seen in cinemas internationally in April.

2 days ago
Francis Rossi
Francis Rossi of Status Quo To Release 17 Tracks From The Vault

Status Quo co-founder Francis Rossi has dug deep into his personal files and compiled 17 previously unreleased demo recordings for ‘The Way We Were Vol. 1’.

3 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel Cancels Shows Due To Health Issues

Billy Joel has announced his current tour is being postponed by four months due to a health issue.

3 days ago
Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Late Husband Carl Dean With New Song

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to her husband Carl Dean by releasing a new song days after his death.

4 days ago
Ann Wilson, Heart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ann Wilson Is Performing Heart Shows In A Wheelchair

Heart star Ann Wilson has been performing in a wheelchair because she suffered a nasty fall five days before her tour kicked off.

6 days ago