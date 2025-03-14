The Commodores To Tour Australia For The First Time since 1993 - Noise11.com

The Commodores are coming back to Australia for the first time in 32 years and for only their fourth ever Australia tour.

The Commodores features original member William King who co-wrote the hit song ‘Lady (You Bring Me Up)’. The song reached no 34 in Australia and was nominated for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the Grammy Awards.

He also co-wrote ‘Brick House’.

The Commodores were inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. They won one Grammy out of nine nominations.

The last time The Commodores performed in Australia was in 1993. Before that the tours were in 1977 and 1990.

THE COMMODORES 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Saturday 25th October MELBOURNE, Palais Theatre

Sunday 26th October ADELAIDE, AEC Theatre

Tuesday 28th October NEWCASTLE, Civic Theatr

Wednesday 29th October SYDNEY, State Theatre

Saturday 1st November PERTH, Regal Theatre

