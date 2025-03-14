The Commodores To Tour Australia For The First Time since 1993 - Noise11.com

The Commodores are coming back to Australia for the first time in 32 years and for only their fourth ever Australia tour.
The Commodores features original member William King who co-wrote the hit song ‘Lady (You Bring Me Up)’. The song reached no 34 in Australia and was nominated for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the Grammy Awards.
He also co-wrote ‘Brick House’.
The Commodores were inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. They won one Grammy out of nine nominations.
The last time The Commodores performed in Australia was in 1993. Before that the tours were in 1977 and 1990.
THE COMMODORES 2025 Australian Tour Dates
Saturday 25th October MELBOURNE, Palais Theatre
Sunday 26th October ADELAIDE, AEC Theatre
Tuesday 28th October NEWCASTLE, Civic Theatr
Wednesday 29th October SYDNEY, State Theatre
Saturday 1st November PERTH, Regal Theatre
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook