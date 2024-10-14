The Corrs To Perform In Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com

The Corrs will return to Australia in 2025. The family group was last in Australia for a national tour in 2023 and also performed the one-ff show at Hope Estate Winery in 2022 with an incredible Drone show.

Watch the 2022 interview with Sharon Corr:

The Corrs most recent performance was at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore on 21 September.

The setlist was

Only When I Sleep (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Give Me a Reason (from In Blue, 2000)

Summer Sunshine (from Borrowed Heaven, 2004)

Forgiven, Not Forgotten (from Forgiven, Not Forgotten, 1995)

What Can I Do (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

White Light (from White Light, 2015)

Don’t Say You Love Me (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Haste to the Wedding (from In Blue, 2000)

Radio (from In Blue, 2000)

Queen of Hollywood (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover) (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

So Young (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

I Never Loved You Anyway (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Runaway (from Forgiven, Not Forgotten, 1995)

Breathless (from In Blue, 2000)

Toss the Feathers (from Forgiven, Not Forgotten, 1995)

THE CORRS – Talk On Corners Tour 2025

Wednesday, Feb 19: Riverstage, Brisbane – All Ages**

with Bachelor Girl^ & Gabriella Cilmi

Thursday, Feb 20: ICC Arena, Sydney – All Ages

with Bachelor Girl^ & Gabriella Cilmi

Saturday, Feb 22: Rochford Winery, Yarra Valley – 15+

with Gypsy Lee, Gabriella Cilmi & very special guest DELTA GOODREM*

* Only performing Yarra Valley. ^Not performing Yarra Valley

** All Ages, U15’s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

