The Cruel Sea To Reform For First Tour Since 2013 - Noise11.com

The Cruel Sea is back together again to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Honeymoon Is Over.

The Cruel Sea line-up 2023 is Tex Perkins (Vox), Jim Elliot (Drums), Ken Gormley (Bass) and Dan Rumour (Guitar), together with Matt Walker (Guitar/Keys) filling in for the much-loved & missed, late James Cruickshank. James passed away in 2015.

The Cruel Sea last performed in 2013 on tour with Bernard Fanning.

In a statement Tex Perkins said, “Well, I’m not sure what I’ve done, but life keeps handing me gifts! Being a musician, the greatest gifts I can get involve people and Music. But really, what else is there? To play with The Cruel Sea was something I wasn’t sure would ever happen again. But believe me it’s happening. Rehearsals have been powerful, emotional, and joyful.”

The Cruel Sea formed in Sydney in 1988 originally as an instrumental band. Tex Perkins has a Bon Scott -like story with the band. He was their lighting technician who worked his way up to lyricist and lead singer just like how Bon started out with AC/DC as their roadie.

Tex says, “The Cruel Sea have a sound that can’t be found anywhere else! (I still feel like a guest singer). I love that sound and I love the guys that make it! And I can’t wait to share this with you all. See you soon, yeah?”

The Cruel Sea first album ‘Down Below in 1990 featured the instrumental ‘Reckless Eyeballin’ which became the theme for the long running Australian TV drama Blue Heelers.

THE CRUEL SEA

THE HONEYMOON IS OVER

30th ANNIVERSARY NATIONAL TOUR 2023

THURSDAY 30 NOVEMBER

Fortitude Music Hall, Fortitude Valley QLD

SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

THURSDAY 7 DECEMBER

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

SATURDAY 9 DECEMBER

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle WA

SATURDAY 16 DECEMBER

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Presale tickets on sale: 10AM Tuesday August 29 – 9AM Thursday August 31

General Tickets on sale 10AM Thursday August 31

(all local times)

