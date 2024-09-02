 The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis - Noise11.com
The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis

by Music-News.com on September 3, 2024

in News

The Cure keyboard player Roger O’Donnell has revealed he was diagnosed with and is beating blood cancer.

Roger took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday for Blood Cancer Awareness month revealed he was diagnosed with lymphoma – a type of blood cancer – in September 2023.

He explained: “In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma. I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating. I’ve now completed 11 months of treatment under some of the finest specialists in the world and with second opinions and advice from the teams that had developed the drugs I was being given.

“I had the benefit of the latest sci fi immunotherapy and some drugs that were first used 100 years ago. The last phase of treatment was radiotherapy which also was one of the first treatments developed against cancer. I’m fine and the prognosis is amazing.”

He went on to urge people to “get tested” as catching the cancer early was key to winning his fight against the disease.

Roger was on tour with The Cure from May to September of last year. He originally joined the group back in 1987 as a touring keyboard player before frontman Robert Smith asked him to join as a full part of the group. He has been a member across multiple stints since.

The Cure are also set to release live recordings of two new, previously unreleased songs, And Nothing Is Forever and I Can Never Say Goodbye on environmentally friendly vinyl.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

