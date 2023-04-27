 The Damned’s Captain Sensible Isn’t A Fan of Guns ‘n Roses Despite Them Covering ‘New Rose’ - Noise11.com
Captain Sensible of The Damned photo from SBM Presents

Captain Sensible of The Damned photo from SBM Presents

The Damned’s Captain Sensible Isn’t A Fan of Guns ‘n Roses Despite Them Covering ‘New Rose’

by Paul Cashmere on April 27, 2023

in News

Captain Sensible is not a fan of Guns ‘n Roses, despite Gunners covering The Damned ‘New Rose’ on their 1993 covers album ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

Listen to the Noise11.com interview with Captain Sensible:

Captain Sensible is proud of ‘New Rose’. It was the first single for The Damned in 1976 and they end their show with it to this day. “We got it right the first go,” Captain Sensible tells Noise11.com. “That was the song that recruited me to the band in the first place. Brian (James) played it to me. He had a basement flat in North London. He played me that song on an acoustic guitar. Even with that style I knew it was a classic ready to go so I said, ‘I’m in’ and joined the band and my life changed”.

Captain Sensible says he hasn’t even bothered to check out the Guns ‘n Roses cover. “The funny thing I have never really heard it. I have so little interest,” he tells Noise11. “I was never a fan. I couldn’t get past the name. ‘Guns’ and ‘Roses’. Okay, ‘guns’ because they are horrible, aggressive, killer types and ‘roses’, because their hearts in the right place when they are bumping people off. It just didn’t make sense to me. Sorry, Guns ‘n Roses?”

Captain Sensible says when The Damned started out it was musically exciting times in the UK but barren in the USA. “The golden period for rock music was the late 60s, early 70s when America didn’t have an answer to the stuff the rest of us were making … Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin. What did they have? Not much”.

One Damned cover he does like is ‘Smash It Up’ by The Offspring for the ‘Batman and Robin’ movie soundtrack. “I did make a point of going to see that film and I was in a cinema watching when Robin steals the Batmobile. Yes! I could hear the sound of cash registers because I wrote that song”.

The Damned will tour Australia and New Zealand in June for SBM Presents.

Dates are:

New Zealand
2 June, Auckland, Powerstation
3 June, Wellington, San Fran

Australia
5 June, Adelaide, The Gov
7 June, Brisbane, Princess Theatre
8 June, Sydney, Metro Theatre
9 June, Melbourne, The Forum

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Russell Morris Ghosts and Legends
Russell Morris To Release Blues Trilogy Compilation

The three albums in the Russell Morris blues trilogy ‘Sharkmouth’, Van Diemen’s Land’ and ‘Red Dirt – Red Heart’ have been compiled into a single disc best of to be released in May.

30 mins ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
BBC Producing When Blondie Came To Britain Documentary

The BBC is working on a new documentary about the first time Blondie came to the UK. ‘When Blondie Came To Britain’ is in the works now and guitarist and founding member Chris Stein mentioned it on his socials.

1 hour ago
Willie Nelson photo by Pamela Springsteen (supplied)
Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Party Just Got Bigger

Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Gabriel Iglesias, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson, and Woody Harrelson have been added to Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday.

1 hour ago
Don McLean American Pie
Watch South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Sing Don McLean Classic ‘American Pie’

While Don McLean is touring Australia, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was at The White House in Washington singing Don McLean’s classic ‘American Pie’ to President Joe Biden.

2 hours ago
Ian Moss Rivers Run Dry
Ian Moss Premieres New Song ‘Rivers Run Dry’

Ian Moss has revealed details of his next album. ‘Rivers Run Dry’ is coming in July and here is the title track to prove it.

1 day ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Confirms Next Album is “Soon”

Alice Cooper will have a new album “soon” and he has made it with his touring band.

2 days ago
Metallica in 2009 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Release American Sign Language Videos For Every Song on ’72 Seasons’

Metallica have partnered with the Deaf Professional Arts Network (DPAN) and released a video featuring American Sign Language for every video on the new ’72 Seasons’ album.

2 days ago