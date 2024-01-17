 The Dandy Warhols and Pixies' Black Francis Collaborate - Noise11.com
The Dandy Warhols and Pixies’ Black Francis Collaborate

by Music-News.com on January 18, 2024

in News

The Dandy Warhols have unveiled their new album ‘Rockmaker’.

The Dandy Warhols have announced their follow-up to 2020’s ‘Tafelmuzik Means More When You’re Alone’.

The lead tune, ‘Dancing With Myself’, features Pixies’ Frank Black aka Black Francis, and is out now.

Speaking about how the song started life, Courtney Taylor Taylor shared: “It started with a riff that either sounded like Misfits or Danzig and then got slowed down.”

On working with Black he continued: “I was just checking in with him, and he happened to be in Zürich.

“I hooked him and some of his family up with some very interesting museum tours first, then I asked him if he would play on our record.”

The Warhols felt compelled to put out a “heavy guitar record” as they don’t feel there are many these days that are up to scratch.

On what to expect from the LP, he added: “Sometimes we have a very focused idea of what we want. It’s generally what we want somebody else to make but since they never do, we have to. It has a very specific sound. There aren’t a lot of heavy guitar records currently coming out that we like, so that was the impetus for Rockmaker.”

‘Rockmaker’ is released on March 15.

The ‘Rockmaker’ tracklisting
1. ‘The Dooms Day Bells’
2. ‘Danzig With Myself’ (feat Black Francis)
3. ‘Teutonic Wine’
4. ‘Summer Of Hate’
5. ‘I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem’
6. ‘The Cross’
7. ‘Root Of All Evil’
8. ‘Must’ve Always Been A Thing’
9. ‘Love Thyself’
10. ‘Real People’
11. ‘I Will Never Stop Loving You’

music-news.com

Noise11.com

