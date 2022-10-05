The Doobies Brothers To Perform for Bluesfest With Michael McDonald - Noise11.com

The Doobie Brothers will perform in Australia for Bluesfest in 2023 with Michael McDonald back in the band.

The Doobies last toured Australia with McDonald in 1981. The band broke up after their last show on 11 September, 1982 and reformed five years later without McDonald. McDonald has regularly performed with the Doobies but has not contributed to any new albums with the exception ‘World Gone Crazy’ in 2014 where he provided guest vocals on ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’.

With Michael McDonald, The Doobie Brothers had their biggest album ‘Minute By Minute’ in 1978 featuring the hit ‘What A Fool Believes’.

McDonald joined The Doobie Brothers for their sixth album ‘Takin’ It To The Streets’ and immediately transformed them from a rock band to soul band. Michael began dominating the sound for the next album ‘Livin’ On The Fault Line’ but by the final album of the first era ‘One Step Closer’ the McDonald formula was copied by others and he was guesting on so many songs that the sound became saturated and the sales started slipping. The ‘One Step Closer’ was a no 3 album and sold over a million but the Doobies sound was smothering radio and the group disbanded.

The Doobie Brothers (without Michael) last toured Australia in 2017 and have been regular visitors to Australia with tours in 2014, 2011, 2008 and 2006 (their first tour since 1981).

Counting Crows, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, St Paul & The broken Bones and Vintage Trouble have also been added to Bluesfest 2023. Bluesfest will take place over 5 days from Thursday 6th to Monday 10th April 2023 at the Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

