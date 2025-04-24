The Faces Have Recorded 11 New Tracks - Noise11.com

The legendary The Faces have recorded 11 tracks for a new album, their drummer Kenney Jones has confirmed.

The surviving and original Faces are Rod Stewart, now 80; Ronnie Wood, now 77; and Kenney Jones, now 76. Bass player Ronnie Lane died in 1997. Keyboard player Ian McLagan died in 2014.

Jones told The Telegraph that “about 11 tracks” were done, one with Jools Holland and that “most of them are good”.

Jones also alluded that it would be a 2026, not 2025 release.

Timing for the release would have to fit in with Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood schedules. Stewart is touring North America, Europe and South America through to the end of 2025. Wood has no Rolling Stones commitment for 2025 but a 2026 tour is a possibility as well as another album. When the last Stones album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ was released Wood confirmed that their was also a second albums worth of material that would follow.

The Faces released four albums ‘First Step’ (1970), ‘Long Player’ (1971), ‘A Nod Is As Good As A Wink … To A Blind Horse’ (1971) and ‘Ooh La La’ (1973).

In December 1974, The Faces announced their split. Stewart had already become a major star as a solo artist. Wood went on to join The Roling Stones and Jones became the drummer for The Who from 1978 to 1988.

