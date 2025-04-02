The Fray Sell Out Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney Shows - Noise11.com

Uptake for tickets to The Fray went faster than expected this week with sold-out shows for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. Perth still has limited tickets.
This is the first tour for The Fray in Australia in over 10 years. They last toured Australia with Kelly Clarkson.
The band says “It’s like a dream to come back to Australia after so long and be met with that kind of energy, especially seeing those east coast shows sell out in a single day. We’re beyond thrilled to reconnect with our Aussie fans; it truly feels like coming home. We couldn’t be more excited to end our tour there.”
THE FRAY AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2025
Wednesday 3rd December
Metro City, Perth WA
Friday 5th December
Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD
***SOLD OUT***
Saturday 6th December
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
***SOLD OUT***
Sunday 7th December
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
***SOLD OUT***
Tuesday 9th December
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
***SOLD OUT***
Wednesday 10th December
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
***SOLD OUT***
