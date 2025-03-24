 The Fray To Play Australia For The Fifth Time - Noise11.com
The Fray Facebook photo

The Fray Facebook photo

The Fray To Play Australia For The Fifth Time

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2025

in News

The Fray will return to Australia for their fifth tour and first since 2012.

It has been 20 years since The Fray had their first hit ‘How To Save Your Life’ in Australia. It reached number 2.

“We wrote songs in our parents’ basements and our grandpa’s barn, dreaming of playing our music with the world one day. We never imagined that the songs from How to Save a Life would still hold new meaning 20 years later,” said lead vocalist Joe King. “It’s an incredible honour to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary with our Australian fans. We can’t wait to perform these songs and share our stories with you. Come sing with us—we’ll see you in December!”

The Fray features three original member Joe King, who stepped up and replaced singer Isaac Slade in 2022, Dave Welsh on Ben Wysocki.

THE FRAY AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2025

Wednesday 3rd December
Metro City, Perth WA

Friday 5th December
Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 6th December
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday 7th December
The Forum, Melbourne VIC

