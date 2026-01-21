The Generations Tour Unites The Human League, Soft Cell And Alison Moyet - Noise11.com

Three of the defining British artists of the early 1980s come together for a landmark North American tour celebrating four decades of influence and innovation.

by Paul Cashmere

Three of the most influential artists to emerge from the turn of the 1980s will share the stage this Northern Hemisphere summer when The Human League, Soft Cell and Alison Moyet join forces for The Generations Tour. The 21-date run across North America brings together artists whose music not only defined an era but continues to resonate with audiences more than 40 years later.

The Generations Tour opens on June 2 in San Diego at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre and will travel coast to coast, with performances scheduled in major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, before concluding on July 2 in Niagara, Ontario. Each night promises a career-spanning set featuring classic singles, deeper catalogue material and, in some cases, new music, presented by artists whose longevity has been built on songwriting craft and artistic conviction.

For The Human League, the tour marks a long-awaited return to extensive touring in the United States. Frontman Philip Oakey reflected on the band’s enduring connection with American audiences, noting that since their debut in 1980 they have consistently found a warm reception across the country. Oakey described the opportunity to tour coast to coast in 2026 as a thrill, particularly alongside Soft Cell and Alison Moyet, whom he cited as personal favourites and defining acts of their shared generation.

Formed in Sheffield in 1978, The Human League were at the forefront of the British electronic pop movement that reshaped mainstream music in the early 1980s. Their 1981 album Dare became a global phenomenon, driven by songs such as Don’t You Want Me and establishing synthesiser-based pop as a dominant commercial force. Across nine studio albums, multiple EPs and more than 30 singles, the group have achieved five U.K. Top 10 albums, eight U.K. Top 10 singles and two U.S. number one singles, selling over 40 million records worldwide. As they approach their fifth decade, the band remain independent and committed to the aesthetic principles that first set them apart.

Soft Cell’s presence on the tour adds another essential chapter to the story of British electronic music. Marc Almond and Dave Ball formed the duo in Leeds in 1979, united by a desire to create pop music that was both accessible and subversive. Their 1981 single Tainted Love became a global success, topping charts in 17 countries and achieving a record-breaking run on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Soft Cell went on to place more than a dozen singles in the U.K. Top 10 and left a lasting imprint on electronic and alternative pop. Almond described the opportunity to tour with The Human League as incredible, praising their legacy and welcoming the chance to share the bill with Alison Moyet. The tour is dedicated to Dave Ball, who passed away last year, and comes ahead of the release of Soft Cell’s final album Danceteria, due in summer 2026.

Alison Moyet completes the trio, bringing one of the most distinctive voices in British music to the tour. Moyet first rose to prominence as one half of Yaz, delivering landmark recordings such as Situation, before launching a solo career that began with the number one album Alf while she was still only 23. Since then she has released ten solo studio albums, won three BRIT Awards and earned a GRAMMY nomination. Reflecting on the importance of live performance, Moyet has spoken about the physical and emotional connection she finds on stage and the honour of sharing a tour with artists who helped reshape the music scene and make space for voices like her own. In recent years she has continued to evolve creatively, marking her 40th anniversary as a solo artist with the Top 10 album Key, launching the podcast 40 Moyet Moments and completing a 59-date world tour in 2025.

Emerging at a moment of intense creativity around 1980, The Human League, Soft Cell and Alison Moyet were central to a shift that redefined pop music, club culture and visual style. Their songs have endured across generations, reaching new audiences while continuing to influence contemporary artists. The Generations Tour stands as a celebration of that shared legacy and a rare opportunity to see three architects of modern British pop together on one stage.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 23 at 10:00am local time, with various presales available ahead of that date.

THE GENERATIONS TOUR

Featuring The Human League, Soft Cell And Alison Moyet

June 2, San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

June 4, Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

June 5, San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

June 6, Wheatland, CA, Hard Rock Live

June 8, Seattle, WA, Marymoor Live

June 11, Salt Lake City, UT, Red Buttle Garden Amphitheatre

June 12, Las Vegas, NV, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

June 13, Mesa, AZ, Mesa Amphitheatre

June 16, Dallas, TX, Texas Trust CU Theatre

June 17, New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre

June 19, Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

June 20, Charlotte, NC, The Amp Ballantyne

June 21, Nashville, TN, Grand Ol Opry

June 23, Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

June 24, Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Detroit

June 26, New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

June 27, Boston, MA, Wang Theatre

June 28, Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

June 30, Vienna, VA, Filene Center

July 1, Northfield, OH, MGM Northfield

July 2, Niagara, ON, Fallsview Casino Resort

