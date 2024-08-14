 Alison Moyet To Play First Australian Dates Since 2017 - Noise11.com

Alison Moyet performs at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 7 October 2017 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alison Moyet To Play First Australian Dates Since 2017

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2024

in News

Alison Moyet will return to Australia in May and June 2025 for her first dates in eight years.

Alison says, “Australia has been such a rare visit for me but its impact has been the stuff of wonder. The light and the astounding beauty. My travelling years are drawing in, so this return to you is a significant one. It has taken all my working years to get to know myself as an artist and live work is the summation. It’s a privilege to be offered a stage and my joy to accept it. I am beyond happy to be sharing those days with whosoever of you may come.”

The 2017 tour came amidst the controversy of the at the time newly named Margaret Court Arena after homophobe Margaret Court. Alison said at the show “We are all children of the same wombs and we belong together. If Margaret Court believes God is the great architect then why is she saying he has failed?”.

On this tour she will avoid the MCA and instead perform at The Plenary in Melbourne.

ALISON MOYET AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES:
Thursday 29th May – Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall
Saturday 31st May – Sydney, Darling Harbour Theatre
Sunday 1st June – Melbourne, Plenary
Wednesday 4th June – Perth, Riverside Theatre

Pre-sale
Monday 19th August, 1pm (local) > Wednesday 21st August, 1pm (local)
https://teglive.com.au/live_tour/alisonmoyet/

General Public On Sale
Wednesday 21st August, 2pm (local)
https://teglive.com.au/live_tour/alisonmoyet/

