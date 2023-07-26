Alison Moyet Earns Degree In Fine Art - Noise11.com

Solo artist and former Yazoo singer Alison Moyet has graduated from Brighton University in the UK with a degree in Fine Art.

Alison had been studying for the degree since 2017. She would commute by train from London to Brighton (about 120 kilometers away) to go to class.

In a statement she said, “Did that graduating thing today. All a bit late doors, but bees & bonnets & wot not. Congratulations to my fabulous cohort who brought with them much joy, & earnest thanks to our talented educators & technicians for sharing their knowledge & wisdoms generously.”

Alison Moyet released her first two albums as lead singer of Yazoo with former Depeche Mode founder Vince Clarke. Clarke left Depeche Mode after the first album ‘Speak & Spell’ in 1981. He wrote the band’s first hit ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’. A year later he gave Yazoo their first hit with ‘Only You’ with Alison on lead vocal.

Alison’s first solo album ‘Alf’ was released in 1984. Her first solo hit was ‘Love Resurrection’.

Alison Moyet released her last album ‘Other’ in 2017.

