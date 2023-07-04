 Yazoo’s Second and Final Album ‘You And Me Both’ Turns 40 Today - Noise11.com
Yazoo You and Me Both

Yazoo’s Second and Final Album ‘You And Me Both’ Turns 40 Today

by Paul Cashmere on July 4, 2023

in News

The Yazoo (Yaz in the USA) album ‘You and Me Both’ is 40 years old today. ‘You and Me Both’ was released on 4 July, 1983.

Yazoo was Alison Moyet and Vince Clarke. Both went on to have successful careers after the short-lived Yazoo. Alison had a string of solo hits and Vince, who was a founding member of Depeche Mode before Yazoo, formed Erasure.

‘You and Me Both’ featured the hit song ‘Nobody’s Diary’.

‘You and Me Both’ reached no. 1 in the UK, no. 21 in Australia and no. 69 in the USA.

Yazoo’s previous album ‘Upstairs At Erics’ featured the hit songs ‘Only You’ and ‘Don’t Go’.

Yazoo was only around from 1981 to 1983. Clarke responded to a newspaper advertisement Moyet placed but the two knew each other from school. They broke up basically because they couldn’t stand working with each other. They have had the occasional reunion, once in 2008 and then again in 2011.

