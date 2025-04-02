The Hives To Return to Australia After 10 Years - Noise11.com

The Hives are coming back to Australia for the first time in 10 years. The Swedish band last toured Australia in 2015 when they opened for AC/DC.

Up until 10 years ago The Hives were regulars in Australia. They first played Australia in 2005, the 2008, then 2011, 2013, 2014 (on The Big Day Out) and 2015 (with AC/DC).

The Hives have had a great track record with Australia. The third album ‘Tyrannosaurus Hives’ reached no 33 in 2004, ‘The Black and White Album’ reached no 36 in 2007, ‘Lex Hives’ in 2012 reached 38 and ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’ in 2023 reached no 61.

A new album ‘The Hives Forever Forever The Hives’ will be released in August 2025.

The Hives biggest hit in Australia was ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ at no 36 in 2002.

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/thehives

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 8 April (12pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 10 April (12pm local time)

ALL SHOWS 18+

Thursday 17 July

Metropolis | Fremantle, WA

Saturday 19 July

Forum | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 23 July

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 24 July

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

