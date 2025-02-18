The Jam Drummer and Co-Founder Rick Buckler Dies Aged 69 - Noise11.com

Rick Buckler, co-founder and drummer for The Jam, has died at the age of 69.

Rick Buckler, Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton formed The Jam in Surrey, England in 1972. The trio released three album between 1977 and 1982 and became icons of the UK punk/new wave scene.

The Jam had 18 Top 40 singles in the UK including four number one hits ‘Going Underground’, ‘Start!’, ‘Town Called Malace’ and ‘Beat Surrender’.

After The Jam spilt in 1982 at the request of Paul Weller, Buckler never spoke with Weller again.

After The Jam Buckler formed Time UK. Time UK scored a bit of attention with the single ‘The Cabaret’.

Bruce Foxton and Rick Butler reformed in the mid-1980s to form Sharp (not to be confused with Australia’s The Sharp). Buckler then set up a production company working from his studio in Islington.

Un 2005 Rick formed a band called ‘The Gift’ (named after the final The Jam album) with Russell Hastings (lead vocals/guitar) and Dave Moore (Bass). Foxton then joined and they became From The Jam until 2009.

In 2015 Rick published his biography ‘That’s Entertainment: My Life In The Jam’.

In statements Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton said:

I’m shocked and saddened by Rick’s passing. I’m thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking. To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey!

We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time.

My deepest sympathy to all family and friends – P.W x

—

I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today.

Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs.

I’m glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did.

My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time – Bruce Foxton

