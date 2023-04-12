The Jane Barnes Band To Take The Show On The Road - Noise11.com

Jane Barnes is taking the Jane Barnes Band on the road with shows at this stage for New South Wales only.
Jane isn’t giving many details of who is in the band other to say, “I haven’t got a big band, but my singers are very expensive”. It is also true she has expensive drummers. Word is she is negotiating to get Richard Marx’s drummer at a show.
The Jane Barnes Band started during the lockdowns when Jane and Jimmy Barnes streamed a song live to fans from their home each night. It wasn’t the usual offering. Instead the Barneseseses would perform anything from The Beatles To Doris Day and that’s what you can expect with these shows.
The Jane Barnes Band dates
Friday, 12 May 2023 – The Art House, Wyong NSW
Saturday, 20 May 2023 – Milton Theatre, Milton NSW
Sunday, 21 May 2023 – Milton Theatre, Milton NSW
Sunday, 28 May 2023 – Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral NSW
Monday, 29 May 2023 – Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral NSW
Thursday, 1 June 2023 – Lizotte’s Restaurant: Live & Cooking Newcastle NSW
Friday, 2 June 2023 – Lizotte’s Restaurant: Live & Cooking Newcastle NSW
Saturday, 10 June 2023 – Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo NSW
Sunday, 11 June 2023 – Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo NSW
