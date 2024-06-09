 The Jesus Lizard To Release First Album Since 1998 - Noise11.com
The Jesus Lizard Photo Credit: Joshua Black Wilkins

The Jesus Lizard Photo Credit: Joshua Black Wilkins

The Jesus Lizard To Release First Album Since 1998

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2024

in News

Austin, Texas band The Jesus Lizard will release their first album since 1998 ‘Rack’ in September.

The Jesus Lizard is the founding line-up of Duane Denison, Mac McNeilly, David Wm. Sims, and David Yow.

The first taste of the album is ‘Hide & Seek’. “There are definitely some references to the past,” Duane Denison says, in reference to the album, adding, “but it’s more as a point of departure: We don’t stay there.”

“We literally only made the record because we thought it would be fun to make the record,” Sims shares. With McNeilly highlighting the strong relationship amongst the musicians: “We are bonded by the music we make, and also by the respect we have for each other.”

The last music from The Jesus Lizard was the ‘Blue’ album of 1998.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gene and Dean of Ween
Ween To Release 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Chocolate & Cheese’

‘Chocolate & Cheese’, the fourth Ween album, has been remastered and expanded for its 30th anniversary.

2 days ago
John Collins of Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Collins of Powerfinger Receives Member of the Order of Australia Honor

Powderfinger co-founder and bass player John Collins has received the Member of the Order of Australia for his services to the arts, music and the community.

2 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Diddy Stripped On Honorary Degree

Howard University has stripped Sean 'Diddy' Combs of his honorary degree.

2 days ago
Daft Punk
Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk Releases Six Hour Album

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has released a five hour 51 minute soundtrack ‘Chiroptera Matiere Premiere’ and it is just one track.

2 days ago
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Performs For First Time In A Year At Michigan Central Station Concert

Jack White was back on stage performing for the first time since February 2023 for the opening of Michigan Central Station in Detroit.

2 days ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
What Billie Joe Armstrong Thought Of The Taylor Swift Eras Show

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has heaped praise on Taylor Swift after attending one of her 'Eras Tour' shows.

5 days ago
Stone Temple Pilots Purple
Stone Temple Pilots ‘Purple’ Turns 30

Purple’, the second album for Stone Temple Pilots, was released 30 years ago on June 7, 1994.

5 days ago