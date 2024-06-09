The Jesus Lizard To Release First Album Since 1998 - Noise11.com

Austin, Texas band The Jesus Lizard will release their first album since 1998 ‘Rack’ in September.

The Jesus Lizard is the founding line-up of Duane Denison, Mac McNeilly, David Wm. Sims, and David Yow.

The first taste of the album is ‘Hide & Seek’. “There are definitely some references to the past,” Duane Denison says, in reference to the album, adding, “but it’s more as a point of departure: We don’t stay there.”

“We literally only made the record because we thought it would be fun to make the record,” Sims shares. With McNeilly highlighting the strong relationship amongst the musicians: “We are bonded by the music we make, and also by the respect we have for each other.”

The last music from The Jesus Lizard was the ‘Blue’ album of 1998.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

