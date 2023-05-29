The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Moving To New York - Noise11.com

Kelly Clarkson is relocating The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York City to be closer to her family.

While speaking to Nancy O’Dell for TalkShopLive, The Kelly Clarkson Show host revealed what she told her staff in January about the move from Los Angeles to New York.

“I talked to them because I was like, ‘Guys, I need you to know what’s happening. It’s either I’m not going to be able to continue the show or I gotta go East Coast,'” Kelly recalled. “COVID pointed out (that) being isolated and so far from your family… that’s not good for anyone. And my family is East Coast, they’re North Carolina based.

“It was one of those things where I just had to… and also there (were) a lot of personal things going on, too.”

The singer and talk show host explained that she felt her two children “really needed a fresh start” that she couldn’t facilitate in Los Angeles due to “hurdle after hurdle with things”.

Calling the move “100 percent my idea”, Kelly praised NBC executives for supporting her decision to take her show to NYC.

“I was like, ‘Y’all, I love doing this show. I really do. I didn’t even know I would but I gotta make a change for me and my family. Any chance we could do this? I know we can’t do this from my ranch so any chance we could do it in New York (because) it’s at least closer to my family,'” she recalled of her conversation with the network.

Though she named family as her “main reason” for moving, Kelly teased a future on Broadway by telling Nancy she would like “to do anything related to that”.

NBC executives confirmed earlier in May that The Kelly Clarkson Show will relocate this autumn and be filmed in its Rockefeller Center studio.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

