The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Moving To New York - Noise11.com

Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kelly Clarkson at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Moving To New York

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2023

in News

Kelly Clarkson is relocating The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York City to be closer to her family.

While speaking to Nancy O’Dell for TalkShopLive, The Kelly Clarkson Show host revealed what she told her staff in January about the move from Los Angeles to New York.

“I talked to them because I was like, ‘Guys, I need you to know what’s happening. It’s either I’m not going to be able to continue the show or I gotta go East Coast,'” Kelly recalled. “COVID pointed out (that) being isolated and so far from your family… that’s not good for anyone. And my family is East Coast, they’re North Carolina based.

“It was one of those things where I just had to… and also there (were) a lot of personal things going on, too.”

The singer and talk show host explained that she felt her two children “really needed a fresh start” that she couldn’t facilitate in Los Angeles due to “hurdle after hurdle with things”.

Calling the move “100 percent my idea”, Kelly praised NBC executives for supporting her decision to take her show to NYC.

“I was like, ‘Y’all, I love doing this show. I really do. I didn’t even know I would but I gotta make a change for me and my family. Any chance we could do this? I know we can’t do this from my ranch so any chance we could do it in New York (because) it’s at least closer to my family,'” she recalled of her conversation with the network.

Though she named family as her “main reason” for moving, Kelly teased a future on Broadway by telling Nancy she would like “to do anything related to that”.

NBC executives confirmed earlier in May that The Kelly Clarkson Show will relocate this autumn and be filmed in its Rockefeller Center studio.

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

