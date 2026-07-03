The Living End Regional Tour Nears Sell-Out As Local Supports Announced - Noise11 Music News

The Living End have sold out seven dates on their 2026 I Only Trust Rock N Roll Regional Tour, with limited tickets remaining for Newcastle, Cairns and Canberra.

by Paul Cashmere

The Living End’s 2026 I Only Trust Rock N Roll Regional Tour is on the verge of a complete sell-out, with seven dates already at capacity and only limited tickets remaining for shows in Newcastle, Cairns and Canberra. The newly inducted ARIA Hall of Fame band will begin the tour on 31 July, taking their first major regional run in support of new album I Only Trust Rock N Roll across Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania, Victoria and the ACT.

The rapid sell-out demonstrates the enduring demand for The Living End, nearly three decades after the Melbourne trio emerged as one of Australia’s defining rock acts. The regional tour follows the release of I Only Trust Rock N Roll, the band’s first studio album in eight years and their first new record since 2018’s Wunderbar.

Fans attending the shows can expect a setlist spanning the band’s catalogue, including signature songs White Noise, Roll On, Who’s Gonna Save Us, All Torn Down, Second Solution and Prisoner Of Society, alongside newer tracks Alfie and Strange Place.

The tour will also spotlight a range of emerging local artists selected to open each date.

Brisbane alternative rock act SPEIRA will support on the Sunshine Coast, while Newcastle’s Maple’s Pet Dinosaur joins the bill at NEX. Tasmania’s Big Alcatraz has secured the Hobart opening slot and Ballarat’s show will feature The Maggie Pills.

Sydney’s LAHGO will open in Thirroul, Canberra punk outfit Sonic Reducer will support in the nation’s capital, and Queensland band Talk Heavy will appear across all north Queensland dates in Cairns, Townsville and Mackay.

The support line-up reflects a longstanding tradition in Australian touring, where established acts use regional runs to expose developing artists to broader audiences.

Several of the selected bands arrive with growing profiles. Maple’s Pet Dinosaur became one of SXSW Sydney’s breakout acts and was the youngest artist to perform at Good Things festival, while Canberra’s Sonic Reducer recently won Artist of the Year and Best Live Act at the MAMAs awards.

For The Living End, the tour arrives during a period of renewed activity following their ARIA Hall of Fame induction. Since forming in Melbourne in the early 1990s, Chris Cheney, Scott Owen and Andy Strachan have remained one of Australia’s most successful and durable rock bands, selling millions of albums and maintaining a reputation as a formidable live act.

With only three dates still holding limited ticket allocations, The Living End’s regional trek appears set to become one of Australia’s fastest-selling rock tours of the year.

Tickets remain available through the band’s official website while allocations last.

The Living End I Only Trust Rock N Roll Regional Tour 2026

31 July, Sunshine Coast, Venue 114, Supported by SPEIRA, Sold Out

1 August, Newcastle, NEX, Supported by Maple’s Pet Dinosaur

7 August, Hobart, Odeon Theatre, Supported by Big Alcatraz, Sold Out

8 August, Ballarat, Civic Hall, Supported by The Maggie Pills, Sold Out

12 August, Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre, Supported by Talk Heavy, Sold Out

13 August, Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre, Supported by Talk Heavy

14 August, Townsville, The Warehouse, Supported by Talk Heavy, Sold Out

15 August, Mackay, McGuires Hotel, Supported by Talk Heavy, Sold Out

21 August, Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre, Supported by LAHGO, Sold Out

22 August, Canberra, UC Refectory, Supported by Sonic Reducer

Tickets on sale now at thelivingend.com.au.

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