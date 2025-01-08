 The Lumineers To Release New Album 'Automatic' for 2025 - Noise11.com
The Lumineers, Ian Laidlaw, Bluesfest 2013, Noise11, Photo

The Lumineers, photo by Ian Laidlaw, Bluesfest 2013, Noise11

The Lumineers To Release New Album ‘Automatic’ for 2025

by Paul Cashmere on January 9, 2025

in News

The Lumineers announce their highly anticipated new album, Automatic, available via Dualtone worldwide on Friday, February 14.

The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated and chart-topping band’s fifth studio album and first new collection in more than three years, Automatic is heralded by the exhilarating first single, ‘Same Old Song’. True to form, the track, like the rest of the album, was written by co-founders Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites. Being one of the few top groups who writes all their own material is, says Schultz, “a unique badge of honour.”

“This album marks 20 years of songwriting between Jeremiah and me,” says Wesley Schultz. “The album explores some of the absurdities of the modern world, like the increasingly blurry line between what’s real and what’s not, and the variety of ways we numb ourselves while trying to combat both boredom and overstimulation.”

A speedy chronicle of misadventures showcasing The Lumineers’ undeniable flair for a soaring rave-up, ‘Same Old Song’ is joined by an official music video featuring Schultz and Fraites performing in front of a living canvas where scenes play out like VHS home movies, creating a morphing collage of moments that feel both immediate and remote. The projections provide a surreal, mysterious window into the mind and memories of The Lumineers, visually manifesting the song’s emotionally resonant lyrics. Directed by filmmaker Anaïs LaRocca (Hundred Waters), watch the video HERE.

After twenty years of musical partnership, Automatic finds Jeremiah Fraites and Wesley Schultz traveling new sonic and thematic terrain with their most raw and personal collection thus far. Both men, now dads, fully embraced the life-altering, unromantic challenges and rewards of family life. When they reconvened to write, the emerging songs featured a new, aching vulnerability, sly humour, and bold acknowledgements of need – for love, respect, and connection in an increasingly chaotic world. “People who think they have our number,” says Jeremiah Fraites, “they’ll be surprised.”

Inspired by Peter Jackson’s 2021 Beatles documentary Get Back, the band, with the help of co-producers David Baron and Simone Felice, set up shop in the expansive tracking room at Woodstock’s Utopia Studio. Multiple set-ups – with two sets of drums, three different pianos, and an array of amps, guitars, vocal mics – were laid out, allowing the musicians to pivot and capture as much as possible with minimal delay. The process further freed The Lumineers to perform the songs as a unit, allowing the band to capture the raw, organic presentation of the anthemic new tracks. For the first time on a Lumineers album, the band is credited as co-producers alongside Felice and Baron, who also engineered and mixed, as he did on the band’s last two albums.

Recorded in less than a month, the album, as Schultz says, feels “very much of this era.” While songs like the self-effacing ‘Asshole’ and the spartan, wry ‘Better Day’ reveal a risky intimacy and heretofore untapped undercurrent of humour, Automatic remains what fans around the world have come to love about The Lumineers – shadowy themes wrapped in upbeat, infectious melodies, sky-high choruses destined to be sung by tens of thousands each night on the road, and what Fraites calls “a palpable sense of connection between Wes and me. There’s lots of love on this record.”

The Lumineers will introduce audiences to Automatic with an epic 2025 live schedule that includes top-billed festival appearances and an EU/UK headline tour getting underway April 23 in Vienna, Austria and then visiting arenas in the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, and Ireland through May. North American dates will be announced soon.

THE LUMINEERS UK & EU 2025 TOUR DATES

APRIL
Wed 23rd Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
Thu 24th O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
Sat 26th Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
Sun 27th Unipol Forum, Milan, Italy
Wed 30th Bilbao Arena, Bilbao, Spain

MAY
Fri 2nd MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal
Sat 3rd WiZink, Madrid, Spain
Tue 6th Rockhal,Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Thu 8th Velodrom, Berlin, Germany
Fri 9th Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Sun 11th Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
Wed 14th Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany
Thu 15th LANXESS Arena, Cologne, Germany
Sat 17th AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands (SOLD OUT)
Mon 19th Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
Tu 20th Adidas Arena, Paris, France
Thu 22nd Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK
Sat 24nd The O2, London, UK
Sun 25th AO Arena, Manchester, UK
Wed 28th Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK
Thu 29th OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK –
Fri 31th St Anne’s Park, Dublin, Ireland

AUTOMATIC Tracklist:
Same Old Song
Asshole
Strings
Automatic
You’re All I’ve Got
Plasticine
Ativan
Keys On The Table
Better Day
Sunflowers
So Long

