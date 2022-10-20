 The Manhattan Transfer Confirm Their Final Tour Will Include Australia - Noise11.com
The Manhattan Transfer Confirm Their Final Tour Will Include Australia

by Paul Cashmere on October 21, 2022

in News

New York’s The Manhattan Transfer have confirmed that their next tour will be their last tour and since forming in 1969 and touring continually over that time, they have decided to retire.

However there is one final tour and The Manhattan Transfer have confirmed Australian dates will be included in 2023. The farewell tour will visit North America, Europe, UK, Japan and Australasia.

In a statement the band said, “After FIFTY years of creating and singing harmony, we would like to celebrate with our upcoming release—aptly named FIFTY—and acknowledge all the joy you have brought us on our musical journey as we begin our 50th Anniversary & Final World Tour. We look forward to seeing you!”

The final album ‘Fifty’ was also released this week.

The Manhattan Transfer formed in New York City in 1969. Their hits included ‘Chanson’ d’Amour’, ‘The Boy From New York City’ and ‘Twilight Zone’.

Dates fro October through to March have been announced for North America and Europe.

