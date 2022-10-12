The Original Blink-182 Line-up To Play Australia in 2023 - Noise11.com

Blink-182 will tour Australia in 2022 with their original line-up of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.

This line-up formed in San Diego in 1992. They first toured Australia in November and December 1995, they returned in May 1996, were back in March 1997, then January 1998 and again in May 1998.

Blink-182’s next Australian visit was in 2000, then 2001, 2004 and then not until 2013 which was their last Australian tour.

The Australian tour will kick off at Perth’s RAC Arena on February 9, 2024 followed by Adelaide Entertainment Centre on February 11, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on February 13, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on February 16, concluding at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 19.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

