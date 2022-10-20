The Piano Guys To Return To Australia in 2023 - Noise11.com

2023 will see the return of The Piano Guys to Australia.

The Piano Guys are JonSchmidt [pianist, songwriter], Steven Sharp Nelson [cellist, songwriter], PaulAnderson [producer, videographer], and Al van der Beek [music producer, songwriter].

Steven Sharp Nelson said “Who would have ever thought four middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset?

Tour dates are:

Tuesday 28 February Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Thursday 2 March Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre

Saturday 4 March Sydney Sydney Opera House

Monday 6 March Adelaide Thebarton Theatre

Wednesday 8 March Perth Riverside Theatre

Friday 10 March Melbourne Plenary, MCEC

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 26 October, 10:00 am local time from www.tegdainty.com.

