The Piano Guys To Return To Australia in 2023 - Noise11.com

2023 will see the return of The Piano Guys to Australia.
The Piano Guys are JonSchmidt [pianist, songwriter], Steven Sharp Nelson [cellist, songwriter], PaulAnderson [producer, videographer], and Al van der Beek [music producer, songwriter].
Steven Sharp Nelson said “Who would have ever thought four middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset?
Tour dates are:
Tuesday 28 February Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Thursday 2 March Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre
Saturday 4 March Sydney Sydney Opera House
Monday 6 March Adelaide Thebarton Theatre
Wednesday 8 March Perth Riverside Theatre
Friday 10 March Melbourne Plenary, MCEC
Tickets go on sale Wednesday 26 October, 10:00 am local time from www.tegdainty.com.
