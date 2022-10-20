 The Piano Guys To Return To Australia in 2023 - Noise11.com
The Piano Guys To Return To Australia in 2023

by Paul Cashmere on October 21, 2022

in News

2023 will see the return of The Piano Guys to Australia.

The Piano Guys are JonSchmidt [pianist, songwriter], Steven Sharp Nelson [cellist, songwriter], PaulAnderson [producer, videographer], and Al van der Beek [music producer, songwriter].

Steven Sharp Nelson said “Who would have ever thought four middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset?

Tour dates are:

Tuesday 28 February Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Thursday 2 March Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre
Saturday 4 March Sydney Sydney Opera House
Monday 6 March Adelaide Thebarton Theatre
Wednesday 8 March Perth Riverside Theatre
Friday 10 March Melbourne Plenary, MCEC

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 26 October, 10:00 am local time from www.tegdainty.com.

