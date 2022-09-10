 The Police To Expand ‘Ghost In the Machine’ For Vinyl Reissue - Noise11.com
The Police Ghost In The Machine

The Police To Expand ‘Ghost In the Machine’ For Vinyl Reissue

by Paul Cashmere on September 10, 2022

in News

A new edition of The Police’s fourth album ‘Ghost In the Machine’ will be released on vinyl in November with three additional tracks.

The xtras are ‘I Burn For You’ (the single mix from the ‘Brimstone and Treacle’ soundtrack), ‘Once Upon A Daydream’ (ultimately saved for the flipside of 1983’s ‘Synchronicity II’ and ‘Shambelle’ (which ended up as the B-side to ‘Invisible Sun’).

Another change to the new edition is that ‘Spirits In The Material World’, ‘Rehumanise Yourself’, ‘One World (Not Three)’ and ‘Hungry For You’ feature Stewart Copeland counting in the tracks. That doesn’t happen on the original 1981 album.

‘Ghost In The Machine’ featured the hit song ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’.

‘Ghost In the Machine’ was recorded at AIR Studios in Monserrat, owned by George Martin. The studios were used by Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Little River Band and Duran Duran. The studio shut in 1989.

Ghost in the Shell Reissue Tracklist:
Side A
01. Invisible Sun
02. Demolition Man
03. Secret Journey
04. Darkness
05. Spirits in the Material World
06. Too Much Information
07. Omegaman
Side B
08. One World (Not Three)
09. Rehumanize Yourself
10. I Burn for You
11. Hungry for You (j’aurais toujours faim de toi)
12. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
13. Once Upon a Daydream
14. Shambelle

