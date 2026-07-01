The Presets, Cut Copy And Ladyhawke Announce Foreverafter Festival - Noise11 Music News

The Presets will reunite with longtime contemporaries Cut Copy and Ladyhawke for a new touring event, Foreverafter, which will visit Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in January 2027, bringing together artists who helped define Australia’s electronic music boom of the 2000s.

by Paul Cashmere

The Presets have unveiled Foreverafter, a new festival concept curated by the duo and featuring co-headliners Cut Copy and Ladyhawke, along with DJ sets from Bag Raiders, Bang Gang DJs and rising electronic artist FUKHED. The three-date event will take place at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Sydney’s Carriageworks and Brisbane’s Riverstage in January 2027.

Foreverafter reunites a generation of Australian electronic artists whose careers frequently intersected during the rise of the country’s dance and indie-electronic scenes. Many of the acts were associated with the influential Modular label and emerged as festival favourites during the same period, building substantial international followings while helping shape Australia’s contemporary electronic identity.

The Presets’ Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes said the event grew from longstanding conversations between artists who have shared stages and friendships for years.

“We’ve made a racket alongside most of these artists for years, onstage and off. This is our idea of the ultimate party. We’ve all talked about it forever, so it’s about time,” they said.

Cut Copy frontman Dan Whitford described the tour as an opportunity to revisit a particularly significant chapter in Australian music.

“We came up playing shows with most of these artists. And looking back it was a pretty unique scene, so it will be great to celebrate the spirit of that era with some killer shows!”

Ladyhawke, who has spent much of the past year working on new music expected in 2026, added: “Getting the crew back together with some fresh faces too. It’s gonna be awesome, don’t miss this one.”

The lineup spans multiple generations of Australian electronic music. The Presets remain one of the country’s most decorated electronic acts, having won seven ARIA Awards and achieved triple platinum success with their landmark 2008 album Apocalypso, which produced enduring tracks including My People.

Cut Copy have similarly maintained an international profile since emerging from Melbourne’s music scene in 2001. Their breakthrough album In Ghost Colours debuted at No. 1 in Australia and established the band as one of the country’s most successful electronic exports. They recently released Moments, their latest studio album and first new full-length release since 2020’s Freeze, Melt.

Bag Raiders bring global recognition to the bill, having accumulated billions of streams across their catalogue, including the international hit Shooting Stars. Bang Gang DJs also carry considerable historical significance, having been among the collectives that helped define Australia’s electroclash movement in the early 2000s.

The inclusion of Brisbane-born, Sydney-based producer FUKHED introduces a newer generation of club culture to the event. Her performances at festivals including Beyond The Valley and Subsonic, along with a series of techno-driven releases, have positioned her among Australia’s emerging electronic talents.

Foreverafter is promoted by Frontier Touring with Frontier’s Sahara Herald noting the strong sense of camaraderie behind the concept.

“I loved this concept and the intrinsic sense of camaraderie from the moment Kim and Jules first floated their ideal lineup to us,” Herald said. “These artists all create sounds which have made and continue to make waves that will last forever.”

The festival is at a time when nostalgia-driven events centred on specific eras and communities of music continue to attract audiences. By combining artists whose careers developed alongside one another while also introducing emerging names,

Foreverafter aims to celebrate the enduring influence of Australia’s electronic music scene while pointing towards its next chapter.

Dates:

Sunday 17 January, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Saturday 23 January, Sydney, Carriageworks

Saturday 30 January, Brisbane, Riverstage

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday 7 July at 2pm local time. Frontier members can access a presale beginning Monday 6 July at 1pm local time.

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