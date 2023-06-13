The Prodigy To Play UK Dates - Noise11.com

The Prodigy have vowed to continue to “ignite, uplift and destroy,” following the loss of Keith Flint.

Flint tragically died in 2019 aged 49, and his bandmates Liam Howlett, 51, and Maxim, 56, have just announced their latest tour after they returned to the stage last summer for the first time since his passing.

The ‘Army Of The Ants Tour’ will kick off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on November 16, and wrap at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 24.

And Liam says Keith’s energy “will be felt in the music and through us on stage.”

He told NME of the first tour without their beloved bandmate, who had a unique energy to his dancing and performing: “We really felt the crowd were there to support us and give us the energy back and we are eternally grateful for that.

“It was highly emotional and very special. Flinty will never leave us; he is embedded deep in the soul of this band and his energy will be felt in the music and through us onstage. That’s what I know and feel.”

Vowing not to go anywhere, Liam said: “As for the future, The Prodigy is bigger than just the band: it stands for something, the people know this, we know this …. even more after playing live again. I’m energised by that and we are back in the studio writing new tunes. The prodigy will continue to ignite, uplift and destroy just as we always did.”

Liam will be penning more new tunes on the road as he’s at his most creative after a concert.

He explained: “I think I finally realised that I can’t write new finished Prodigy music unless we are doing gigs and [are] out there submerged in it. The best time to write for me is after I come off stage – that’s when the clearest vision is. The sweat and people’s faces are fresh in my mind, the feeling is present – know what I mean?

“So yeah, I’ve been in the studio writing loads of beats and pieces but now we are back on tour it’s easier to feel what is the strongest shit and smash that into new tunes. I always write Prodigy music with a strong vision of us playin’ it live onstage .. nothing else comes into it.

“Keef always used to say, ‘In the studio the music is 2D, but when it hits the stage it becomes 3D. Playin’ it live brings it to fuckin’ life ’ – and he was right.”

‘The Army Of the Ants Tour’ dates:

November 16 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 17 – Manchester AO Arena

November 18 – Leeds First Direct Arena

November 20 – Brighton Centre

November 21 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November 23 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

November 24 – London Alexandra Palace

