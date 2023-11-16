The Rolling Stones Mess It Up With Purple Disco Machine - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones third instalment of the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album is the Purple Disco Machine remix of ‘Mess It Up’.

‘Mess It Up’ is one of the two ‘Hackney Diamonds’ songs featuring the late Charlie Watts on drums.

German DJ Tino Piontek (aka Purple Disco Machine) was handed the Stones track to do his thing with and this is the result:

Purple Disco Machine has done remixes for Dua Lupa (Don’t Start Now), Kylie Minogue (Magic) and Lady Gaga (Rain On Me). In 2023 he won a Grammy Award for his Lizzo remix ‘About Damn Time’.

