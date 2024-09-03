 The Roots Announce Third Australian Tour In January 2025 Including New Year's Day In Melbourne - Noise11.com
The Roots Announce Third Australian Tour In January 2025 Including New Year’s Day In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on September 4, 2024

in News

The Roots will return to Australia in January 2025 for what is only their third visit down under since 2003.

The Roots last toured Australia in 2013 and were previously in the country in 2003.

The band also hasn’t had an album since 2014’s ‘…And Then You Shoot Your Cousin’. The previous one, ‘Wise Up Ghost’, was a collaboration with Elvis Costello.

Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter and Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson formed The Roots in Philadelphia in 1987. They are now the house band for ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’.

THE ROOTS
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
JANUARY 2025
WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS TALIB KWELI & NAI PALM
Presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/theroots
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 10 September (1pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 11 September (2pm local time)

Wednesday 1 January (New Years Day)
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 2 January
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Friday 3 January
Eatons Hill Outdoors | Brisbane, QLD

And in New Zealand:
*Also performing at:
Monday 30 December – Summer Haze / Tauranga, NZ

*Not a Frontier Touring show

Noise11.com

