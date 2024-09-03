The Roots Announce Third Australian Tour In January 2025 Including New Year's Day In Melbourne - Noise11.com

The Roots will return to Australia in January 2025 for what is only their third visit down under since 2003.
The Roots last toured Australia in 2013 and were previously in the country in 2003.
The band also hasn’t had an album since 2014’s ‘…And Then You Shoot Your Cousin’. The previous one, ‘Wise Up Ghost’, was a collaboration with Elvis Costello.
Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter and Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson formed The Roots in Philadelphia in 1987. They are now the house band for ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’.
THE ROOTS
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
JANUARY 2025
WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS TALIB KWELI & NAI PALM
Wednesday 1 January (New Years Day)
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC
Thursday 2 January
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW
Friday 3 January
Eatons Hill Outdoors | Brisbane, QLD
And in New Zealand:
