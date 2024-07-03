 The Rubens Christen Next Album ‘Soda’ - Noise11.com
The Rubens 2024

The Rubens 2024

The Rubens Christen Next Album ‘Soda’

by Paul Cashmere on July 4, 2024

in News

The Rubens will release their fifth album ‘Soda’ in September.

In a statement The Rubens said, “We really love this song sonically. We feel like it encapsulates the record, so it makes the most sense to name the album after it. It’s a breakup song where the fault is all on you, and you’re trying to come to terms with the fact you’re a fuck up basically.

“It didn’t originally have the autotune on there, Konstantin (Kersting) wanted to do a crazy version with the vocals and once he sent it back, we were all like ‘Yeah, that’s it’. We never pictured autotune on there, but it makes it sound slightly disturbing. It brings out the emotion a bit more.”

Check out the title track:

The Rubens have had a great track record with their previous four albums. ‘The Rubens’ (2012) reached no 3, ‘Hoops’ (2015) reached no 2, ‘Lo La Ru’ (2018) reached no 3 and ‘0202’ (2021) was the band’s first number one album.

Soda will be released September 12, 2024

The Rubens tour dates:

Fri Sept 20 | Forth, TAS | Australia Forth Pub
Sat Sept 21 | Hobart, TAS | Odeon Theatre (Lic. All Ages)
Fri Sept 27 | Sydney, NSW | Enmore Theatre (Lic. All Ages)
Fri Oct 4 | Brisbane, QLD | Fortitude Music Hall (Lic. All Ages)
Fri Oct 10 | Canberra, ACT | UC Refectory (Lic. All Ages)
Fri Oct 18 | Melbourne, VIC | Northcote Theatre
Thu Oct 24 | Adelaide, SA | Hindley Street Music Hall (Lic. All Ages)
Fri Oct 25 | Perth, WA | Metropolis Freo

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Childish Gambino (supplied)
Childish Gambino Album ‘Bando Stone & The New World’ Coming July 19

Donald Glover has announced a released date for his next Childish Gambino album ‘Bando Stone & the New World’ but he has also revealed it will be his last Childish Gambino album.

1 day ago
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa To Play Her First Wembley Headline Shows

Dua Lipa is “absolutely thrilled” she is set to play Wembley Stadium this time next year.

3 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Joins Hozier At Pinkpop

Ed Sheeran was a special guest during Hozier's set at Pinkpop festival.

June 27, 2024
Troy Cassar-Daley by Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
Troy Cassar-Daley On Writing With Don Walker, Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes

Troy Cassar-Daley first worked with Don Walker on the Cold Chisel song ‘HQ454 Monroe’ from the 2012 album ‘No Plans’. Since then he has written more with Don as well as individually with Jimmy Barnes and with Ian Moss.

June 25, 2024
Henry Wagons
Henry Wagons Christens Fourth Solo Album ‘Four Seasons’

Melbourne singer songwriter Henry Wagons will release his fourth solo album ‘Four Seasons’ in August.

June 24, 2024
Alex The Astronaut by Jamie Heath
Announcement: BigSound Reveal First Acts for 2024

The first 70 names of this year’s BIGSOUND showcase lineup have today been announced, with some of the world’s finest performers making the bill. From Peking Duk’s Keli Holiday and Y.O.G.A projects, to Alex the Astronaut, dust, Dear Seattle, Sly Withers, Stand Atlantic, Gretta Ray, PEPTALK, total tommy, Noah Dillon and far beyond, Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley music precinct will come alive with the sounds of blooming talent from 3-6 September.

June 24, 2024
Tyler The Creator. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tyler The Creator Cancels Festival Headline Shows

Tyler, the Creator has announced that he has been forced to pull out of headline slots at the Lollapalooza and Outside Lands festivals.

June 21, 2024