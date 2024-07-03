The Rubens Christen Next Album ‘Soda’ - Noise11.com

The Rubens will release their fifth album ‘Soda’ in September.

In a statement The Rubens said, “We really love this song sonically. We feel like it encapsulates the record, so it makes the most sense to name the album after it. It’s a breakup song where the fault is all on you, and you’re trying to come to terms with the fact you’re a fuck up basically.

“It didn’t originally have the autotune on there, Konstantin (Kersting) wanted to do a crazy version with the vocals and once he sent it back, we were all like ‘Yeah, that’s it’. We never pictured autotune on there, but it makes it sound slightly disturbing. It brings out the emotion a bit more.”

Check out the title track:

The Rubens have had a great track record with their previous four albums. ‘The Rubens’ (2012) reached no 3, ‘Hoops’ (2015) reached no 2, ‘Lo La Ru’ (2018) reached no 3 and ‘0202’ (2021) was the band’s first number one album.

Soda will be released September 12, 2024

The Rubens tour dates:

Fri Sept 20 | Forth, TAS | Australia Forth Pub

Sat Sept 21 | Hobart, TAS | Odeon Theatre (Lic. All Ages)

Fri Sept 27 | Sydney, NSW | Enmore Theatre (Lic. All Ages)

Fri Oct 4 | Brisbane, QLD | Fortitude Music Hall (Lic. All Ages)

Fri Oct 10 | Canberra, ACT | UC Refectory (Lic. All Ages)

Fri Oct 18 | Melbourne, VIC | Northcote Theatre

Thu Oct 24 | Adelaide, SA | Hindley Street Music Hall (Lic. All Ages)

Fri Oct 25 | Perth, WA | Metropolis Freo

