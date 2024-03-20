 The Rubens To Play Their Black Balloon Queensland Tour - Noise11.com
The Rubens 2024

The Rubens 2024

The Rubens To Play Their Black Balloon Queensland Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 20, 2024

in News

The Rubens will tour Queensland like it’s a country (and many Queenslanders think it is) when they play the Black Balloon tour.

The Rubens last album was ‘0202’ in 2021. Since then there have been three more new songs ‘Pets and Drugs’, ‘Good Mood’ and ‘Liquid Gold’ suggesting album five isn’t all that far away.

Queensland’s Betty Taylor from the Sunshine Coast will open on most shows.

THE RUBENS’ BLACK BALLOON QUEENSLAND TOUR

Supported by Sunshine Coast 4 piece, Betty Taylor + special guests

Friday, 3 May – Port Douglas Yacht Club, Port Douglas *
Saturday, 4 May – Townsville Uni, Townsville
Sunday, 5 May – Magnums, Airlie Beach
Thursday, 9 May – Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg
Friday, 10 May – Flamingo’s, Rockhampton
Saturday, 11 May – Harrup Park Country Club, Mackay
Saturday, 18 May – The Big Chill Festival, Armidale *
Thursday, 23 May – The Powerhouse, Toowoomba
Friday, 24 May – The Station SC, Birtinya
Saturday, 25 May – Dag Pub, D’Aguilar
Sunday, 9 June – Winter Wine Festival, Gerringong *

*Betty Taylor not performing

