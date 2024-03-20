The Rubens To Play Their Black Balloon Queensland Tour - Noise11.com

The Rubens will tour Queensland like it’s a country (and many Queenslanders think it is) when they play the Black Balloon tour.

The Rubens last album was ‘0202’ in 2021. Since then there have been three more new songs ‘Pets and Drugs’, ‘Good Mood’ and ‘Liquid Gold’ suggesting album five isn’t all that far away.

Queensland’s Betty Taylor from the Sunshine Coast will open on most shows.

THE RUBENS’ BLACK BALLOON QUEENSLAND TOUR

Supported by Sunshine Coast 4 piece, Betty Taylor + special guests

Friday, 3 May – Port Douglas Yacht Club, Port Douglas *

Saturday, 4 May – Townsville Uni, Townsville

Sunday, 5 May – Magnums, Airlie Beach

Thursday, 9 May – Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg

Friday, 10 May – Flamingo’s, Rockhampton

Saturday, 11 May – Harrup Park Country Club, Mackay

Saturday, 18 May – The Big Chill Festival, Armidale *

Thursday, 23 May – The Powerhouse, Toowoomba

Friday, 24 May – The Station SC, Birtinya

Saturday, 25 May – Dag Pub, D’Aguilar

Sunday, 9 June – Winter Wine Festival, Gerringong *

*Betty Taylor not performing

