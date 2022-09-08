 The Seekers ‘Carry Me’ Tops iTunes Chart - Noise11.com
Judith Durham Memorial

The Seekers ‘Carry Me’ Tops iTunes Chart

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2022

in News

In a fitting tribute to the legendary Judith Durham, ‘Carry Me’, the new and final song for The Seekers, has reached number one on Australia’s iTunes chart.

‘Carry Me’ was revealed at the State Memorial Service for Judith Durham at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on 6 September. In announcing the song, Seekers co-founder Athol Guy said, “This song is now our collective gift to share with you tonight as we celebrate Judith’s magnificent gifts to us all.”

The song is based on a 23 year old song by Bruce Woodley, using the demo vocal recorded by Judith over two decades ago. Surviving Seekers Athol Guy, Bruce Woodley and Keith Potger recently completed the recording with producer Michael Cristiano.

The last Top 40 hit for The Seekers in Australia was ‘Emerald City’ (no 32, 1967). The Seekers broke up in 1968 after their final performance on 9 July. The classic line-up of Judith, Keith, Athol and Bruce did not play again together until 1992.

The last concert by The Seekers was 29 November, 2014.

Judith Durham passed away on 5 August, 2022.

