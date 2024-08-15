The Sex Pistols Announce London Show Fronted By Frank Carter - Noise11.com

Frank Carter and Sex Pistols’ Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones have announced a concert at London’s O2 Forum Kentish.

After three sold-out fundraising concerts at Bush Hall in West London, the foursome will once again perform the Pistols’ iconic 1977 album ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ in full.

Guitarist Steve said: “The response to the Bush Hall shows has been overwhelming and it’s a privilege to help out a local venue like that.

“And it became obvious that there are many more fans who want to see us. Playing with Frank has been such a pleasure that we wanted to extend the fun. So Kentish Town, here we come.”

Frank and Steve bonded when he was interviewed on the latter’s radio show in 2008.

Frank said: “This has been a joy from start to finish. When the Sex Pistols call, you answer. I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

Paul commented: “We’re doing a benefit for Bush Hall with the famous Frank Carter. We’re going to be playing Pistols numbers cause they need support and they need the money. We thought it would be a great way to stop it going under. This is my local venue. I grew up in Shepherd’s Bush and I still live round here. It would be a real shame to see it disappear and we want to keep it going. So everyone get down to the gig!”

Steve quipped: “If it all goes wrong, it’s Paul’s fucking fault.”

Bassist Glen Matlock added: “I tend to agree with Steve.

“Smaller music venues are the lifeblood of new music. It’s in these intimate spaces that raw talent gets a chance to shine, where bands can really connect with their audiences, and where the spirit of live music truly comes alive, so we need to keep them going.”

