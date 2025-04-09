The Sex Pistols Dedicate Sydney Concert To Clem Burke - Noise11.com

The Sex Pistols dedicated their latest concert to Blondie drummer Clem Burke.

On Monday, Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein announced that the drummer had died at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.

Following the news, the Sex Pistols, who are currently on tour with Gallows singer Frank Carter, paid tribute to Burke during their show in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

The Sex Pistols in Melbourne, The Noise11.com review.

“Very quickly I just want to take a moment to dedicate this show to an amazing man, and a friend of the lads, Clem Burke,” Carter told the audience.

“An incredible drummer, who sadly passed away yesterday. So tonight is for Clem and it’s for friendship.”

After Blondie broke up in 1982, Burke teamed up with Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock and guitarist Steve Jones on several occasions. Burke and Jones also played in the supergroup Chequered Past.

In 2011 Clem and Matlock co-founded the International Swingers and 11 years later, in 2022, Matlock joined Blondie as a touring bassist.

Shortly after Burke’s death was announced, Matlock took to X to pay tribute to the drummer.

“Such a sad news couple of days,” Matlock wrote alongside a photo of him and Burke. “What a drummer, what a friend, what a guy. Will miss you big time mate.”

In a statement released on Monday, Blondie said Burke had died after a “private battle with cancer” and praised his “talent, energy and passion for music” as well as his “infectious enthusiasm”.

Burke joined Blondie shortly after they formed in 1975 and appeared on all of their albums.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

