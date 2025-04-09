 The Sex Pistols Dedicate Sydney Concert To Clem Burke - Noise11.com
The Sex Pistols Glen Matlock photo by Andrew Sladins

The Sex Pistols Dedicate Sydney Concert To Clem Burke

by Music-News.com on April 10, 2025

in News

The Sex Pistols dedicated their latest concert to Blondie drummer Clem Burke.

On Monday, Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein announced that the drummer had died at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.

Following the news, the Sex Pistols, who are currently on tour with Gallows singer Frank Carter, paid tribute to Burke during their show in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

“Very quickly I just want to take a moment to dedicate this show to an amazing man, and a friend of the lads, Clem Burke,” Carter told the audience.

“An incredible drummer, who sadly passed away yesterday. So tonight is for Clem and it’s for friendship.”

After Blondie broke up in 1982, Burke teamed up with Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock and guitarist Steve Jones on several occasions. Burke and Jones also played in the supergroup Chequered Past.

In 2011 Clem and Matlock co-founded the International Swingers and 11 years later, in 2022, Matlock joined Blondie as a touring bassist.

Shortly after Burke’s death was announced, Matlock took to X to pay tribute to the drummer.

“Such a sad news couple of days,” Matlock wrote alongside a photo of him and Burke. “What a drummer, what a friend, what a guy. Will miss you big time mate.”

In a statement released on Monday, Blondie said Burke had died after a “private battle with cancer” and praised his “talent, energy and passion for music” as well as his “infectious enthusiasm”.

Burke joined Blondie shortly after they formed in 1975 and appeared on all of their albums.

music-news.com

