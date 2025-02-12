 The Site of The Falls Festival For Sale For $2.5 Million - Noise11.com
The Site of The Falls Festival For Sale For $2.5 Million

by Paul Cashmere on February 12, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

The site for the once magnificent Falls Festival in Lorne is up for sale for $2.5 million.

The property originally went on sale two years ago for $4 million but failed to find a buyer. The current owner, Live Nation, has slashed $1.5 million from the price.

The site of the Falls Festival is 68 hectares. The property comes with the original stage, it includes a three bedroom home/office plus a 25×12 metre shed/office.

Live Nation took over the controlling interest of Falls Festival and Spelndour In The Grass when it acquired the controlling interest in Secret Sounds, the promoter of the festivals.

The Falls Festival started as a one-day event Rock Above The Falls in 1993. It became a two day event in 1995 and had the name change to The Falls Music & Arts Festival in 1996.

The 1996 headliner was Pennywise. In 1997 Iggy Pop, in 1998 Blondie, 1999 Violent Femmes and 2000 Silverchair.

The final Falls Festival in 2023 featured Arctic Monkeys and Lil Nas X.

