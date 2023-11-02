The SongBirds To Play Australian Shows In 2024 - Noise11.com

Erica Canales, Gaby Moreno and Dannielle De Andrea (aka The SongBirds) will perform their own shows in Australia in March 2024, as well as their four days of performances at the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
Australian Danni De Andrea is now based in the USA. She has worked with John Farnham, Ariana Grande and Jackson Browne. Gaby Moreno is a Latin Grammy winner and Erica Canales has been a longtime touring members of The Killers.
Individually the singers have also worked with Dame Edna, Harry Shearer, Van Dyke Parks, Dweezil Zappa and Charlie Puth.
In 2022, The SongBirds released their first album ‘Dreamers Dream On’
The SongBirds dates:
Wednesday, March 6 Camelot Lounge, 19 Marrickville Rd, Marrickville (18+)
March 8-11 Port Fairy Folk Festival
Thursday, March 14 The Memo, 235 Maroondah Highway, Healesville (18+)
Friday, March 15 Bird’s Basement, 11 Singers Lane, Melbourne (18+)
Sunday, March 17 The Velvet Lounge, 215 Browns Rd, Boneo (18+)
