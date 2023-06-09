 The Soul Movers Get Up To Some Monkey Business - Noise11.com
The Soul Movers

The Soul Movers Get Up To Some Monkey Business

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2023

in News

The Soul Movers will have a new album ‘Dumb Luck’ in September and have given us a preview with ‘Monkey’.

‘Monkey’ originated after ex-Wiggle and Soul Movers guitarist Murray Cook came to the realisation that he was “a performing monkey”. “Murray is ardently pursued by media outlets and OG Wiggles fans alike,” says Lizzie Mack. “Murray constantly gets asked to do Radio ID, selfies, podcasts etc and one day, driving in the band van, he said – I’m just a performing monkey. “The band have had LOTS of fun with that one ever since. Even going up on stage – after you, Monkey man.”

Murray is playing bass on ‘Monkey’. “Not many people know (maybe the OG Wiggles) that Murray likes to play guitar but it’s also a very well-kept secret that he is also the King of garage-pop style FUZZ Bass! The opening seconds of the Monkey! Are all about showing off Murray’s fuzz factor ten skills.”

There is also a stack of dates to wrap around the album released on 1 September.

DUMB LUCK TOUR DATES:
Friday 18th August – Leftys Music Hall – Brisbane, QLD
Friday 1st September – George Lane – St Kilda, VIC (w/ special guests Eastbound Buzz)
Saturday 2n September – Cherry Bar – Melbourne, VIC (w/ special guests The Miffs)
Saturday 9th September – The Great Club – Marrickville, NSW (w/ special guests The Sun Bears)
Friday 29th September – Hamilton Hotel – Newcastle, NSW
Saturday 30th September + Sunday 1st October – Old Bar Beach Festival, Old Bar – NSW
Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd October – The KISS Arts Festival – Kiama, NSW
Friday 27th October – The Royal Oak – Launceston, TAS
Saturday 28th October – The Republic Bar – Hobart, TAS
Saturday 11th November – The Beach Club – Collaroy, NSW
Saturday 25th November – Beer Deluxe – Albury, NSW (+ DJ Murray Set)
Sunday 26th November – The Harmonie Club – Canberra, ACT (w/ special guests The Sunbears)
Saturday 9th December – Twin Towns – Coolangatta, QLD
Sunday 10th December – Shaw’s Bay – Ballina, NSW
Saturday 16th December – The Seaview – Woolgoolga, NSW
Sunday 17th December – The Hoey Moey – Coffs Harbour, NSW

**Tickets available via https://www.soulmoversband.com/gigs and on sale now**

