The Soul Movers Go ‘Full Keef’ With New Song ‘Dumb Luck’ - Noise11.com

O.G. Red Wiggle Murray Cook gets to go full-on Keith Richards on guitar for the new song from The Soul Movers ‘Dumb Luck’.
Murray Cook says, “If this is song about heroes, my guitar hero is Keith Richards, so I was going for a Keith vibe and sound. A classic 1950s Telecaster in open G tuning does the trick. It’s such a comfortable guitar and vibe that this track almost plays itself.”
‘Dumb Luck’ is also the title track for The Soul Movers fourth album coming 1 September. Lizzie Mack says, “Charlie Cale is everything a girl is looking for in a hero. As soon as I watched the first few episodes of Pokerface (starring Natasha Leone) I knew I’d found my “Hawaii Five-O”. She’s also bigtime into 1970’s muscle cars, totally fearless in her lifestyle choices and never afraid to call “Bullshit! – that’s my kind of road buddy!”.
With the release of the ‘Dumb Luck’ single and the ‘Dumb Luck’ album comes The Dumb Luck tour with The Soul Movers spending September to Christmas heading up and down the east coast of Australia as well as a nautical expedition across Bass Strait for a few shows in Tasmania.
DUMB LUCK TOUR DATES:
Tickets on sale now from the venues
Friday 18th August: Leftys Music Hall – Brisbane, QLD – FREE SHOW!
Friday 1st September: George Lane – St Kilda, VIC
Saturday 2nd September: Cherry Bar – Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 9th September: The Great Club – Marrickville, NSW – Sydney album launch
Friday 29th September: Hamilton Hotel – Newcastle, NSW
Saturday 30th September: Old Bar Beach Festival, Old Bar – NSW
Sunday 1st October: Old Bar Beach Festival, Old Bar – NSW
Saturday 21st October: The KISS Arts Festival – Kiama, NSW
Sunday 22nd October: The KISS Arts Festival – Kiama, NSW
Friday 27th October: The Royal Oak – Launceston, TAS
Saturday 28th October: The Republic Bar – Hobart, TAS
Saturday 11th November: Kinema Bar – Narooma, NSW
Saturday 9th December: Twin Towns – Coolangatta, QLD
Sunday 10th December: Cleveland Sands Hotel – Cleveland, QLD
Saturday 16th December: The Seaview – Woolgoolga, NSW
Sunday 17th December: The Hoey Moey – Coffs Harbour, NSW
Website: https://www.soulmoversband.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3hlMoBfXoao3YLibYus8ng
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/soulmoversband/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soulmoversband
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@djmurraycook
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE