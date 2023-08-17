 The Soul Movers Go ‘Full Keef’ With New Song ‘Dumb Luck’ - Noise11.com
The Soul Movers credit Cameron Moss

The Soul Movers credit Cameron Moss

The Soul Movers Go ‘Full Keef’ With New Song ‘Dumb Luck’

by Paul Cashmere on August 17, 2023

in News

O.G. Red Wiggle Murray Cook gets to go full-on Keith Richards on guitar for the new song from The Soul Movers ‘Dumb Luck’.

Murray Cook says, “If this is song about heroes, my guitar hero is Keith Richards, so I was going for a Keith vibe and sound. A classic 1950s Telecaster in open G tuning does the trick. It’s such a comfortable guitar and vibe that this track almost plays itself.”

‘Dumb Luck’ is also the title track for The Soul Movers fourth album coming 1 September. Lizzie Mack says, “Charlie Cale is everything a girl is looking for in a hero. As soon as I watched the first few episodes of Pokerface (starring Natasha Leone) I knew I’d found my “Hawaii Five-O”. She’s also bigtime into 1970’s muscle cars, totally fearless in her lifestyle choices and never afraid to call “Bullshit! – that’s my kind of road buddy!”.

With the release of the ‘Dumb Luck’ single and the ‘Dumb Luck’ album comes The Dumb Luck tour with The Soul Movers spending September to Christmas heading up and down the east coast of Australia as well as a nautical expedition across Bass Strait for a few shows in Tasmania.

DUMB LUCK TOUR DATES:
Tickets on sale now from the venues
Friday 18th August: Leftys Music Hall – Brisbane, QLD – FREE SHOW!
Friday 1st September: George Lane – St Kilda, VIC
Saturday 2nd September: Cherry Bar – Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 9th September: The Great Club – Marrickville, NSW – Sydney album launch
Friday 29th September: Hamilton Hotel – Newcastle, NSW
Saturday 30th September: Old Bar Beach Festival, Old Bar – NSW
Sunday 1st October: Old Bar Beach Festival, Old Bar – NSW
Saturday 21st October: The KISS Arts Festival – Kiama, NSW
Sunday 22nd October: The KISS Arts Festival – Kiama, NSW
Friday 27th October: The Royal Oak – Launceston, TAS
Saturday 28th October: The Republic Bar – Hobart, TAS
Saturday 11th November: Kinema Bar – Narooma, NSW
Saturday 9th December: Twin Towns – Coolangatta, QLD
Sunday 10th December: Cleveland Sands Hotel – Cleveland, QLD
Saturday 16th December: The Seaview – Woolgoolga, NSW
Sunday 17th December: The Hoey Moey – Coffs Harbour, NSW

Website: https://www.soulmoversband.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3hlMoBfXoao3YLibYus8ng
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/soulmoversband/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soulmoversband
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@djmurraycook

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Chvrches photo by Eliot Hazel
Chvrches To Release 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Bones of What You Believe’

‘The Bones of What You Believe’, the debut album for Scotland’s Chvrches, was released 20 September 2013. A special edition 10th anniversary edition will be released on 13 October 2023.

5 hours ago
Boy and Bear
Boy & Bear Unvault The Archives And Discover Lost Harlequin Dreams Tracks

Boy & Bear have discovered three unreleased songs from the 2013 ‘Harlequin Dream’ album and they will be official released as the ‘Lost Dreams’ EP.

6 hours ago
Rick Springfield, photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Guess What? Rick Springfield Has A New Video ‘Automatic’

Rick Springfield has sprung a new music video for his song ‘Automatic’ off the new album ‘Automatic’.

1 day ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran To Release New Album In September 2023

Ed Sheeran is to release a new album next month.

3 days ago
Gavin Rossdale of Bush photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Kingston Rossdale, Son of Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani, Makes His Performance Debut

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale has made his music debut.

3 days ago
Matt Minor of Mash N Kutcher
Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher Reveals His Cancer Diagnosis

Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher has gone public with news that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

6 days ago
Red Continent Rob Hirst Jim Moginie Hamish Stuart
Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie and Hamish Stuart To Release Red Continent

'Red Continent’, a four track EP of new music from Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie from Midnight Oil, with drummer Hamish Stuart, will be released on 8 September, 2023.

August 10, 2023