The Soul Movers Go ‘Full Keef’ With New Song ‘Dumb Luck’ - Noise11.com

O.G. Red Wiggle Murray Cook gets to go full-on Keith Richards on guitar for the new song from The Soul Movers ‘Dumb Luck’.

Murray Cook says, “If this is song about heroes, my guitar hero is Keith Richards, so I was going for a Keith vibe and sound. A classic 1950s Telecaster in open G tuning does the trick. It’s such a comfortable guitar and vibe that this track almost plays itself.”

‘Dumb Luck’ is also the title track for The Soul Movers fourth album coming 1 September. Lizzie Mack says, “Charlie Cale is everything a girl is looking for in a hero. As soon as I watched the first few episodes of Pokerface (starring Natasha Leone) I knew I’d found my “Hawaii Five-O”. She’s also bigtime into 1970’s muscle cars, totally fearless in her lifestyle choices and never afraid to call “Bullshit! – that’s my kind of road buddy!”.

With the release of the ‘Dumb Luck’ single and the ‘Dumb Luck’ album comes The Dumb Luck tour with The Soul Movers spending September to Christmas heading up and down the east coast of Australia as well as a nautical expedition across Bass Strait for a few shows in Tasmania.

DUMB LUCK TOUR DATES:

DUMB LUCK TOUR DATES:

Friday 18th August: Leftys Music Hall – Brisbane, QLD – FREE SHOW!

Friday 1st September: George Lane – St Kilda, VIC

Saturday 2nd September: Cherry Bar – Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 9th September: The Great Club – Marrickville, NSW – Sydney album launch

Friday 29th September: Hamilton Hotel – Newcastle, NSW

Saturday 30th September: Old Bar Beach Festival, Old Bar – NSW

Sunday 1st October: Old Bar Beach Festival, Old Bar – NSW

Saturday 21st October: The KISS Arts Festival – Kiama, NSW

Sunday 22nd October: The KISS Arts Festival – Kiama, NSW

Friday 27th October: The Royal Oak – Launceston, TAS

Saturday 28th October: The Republic Bar – Hobart, TAS

Saturday 11th November: Kinema Bar – Narooma, NSW

Saturday 9th December: Twin Towns – Coolangatta, QLD

Sunday 10th December: Cleveland Sands Hotel – Cleveland, QLD

Saturday 16th December: The Seaview – Woolgoolga, NSW

Sunday 17th December: The Hoey Moey – Coffs Harbour, NSW

Website: https://www.soulmoversband.com/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3hlMoBfXoao3YLibYus8ng

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/soulmoversband/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soulmoversband

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@djmurraycook

