The Soul Movers Recruit Radio Birdman’s Rob Younger To Toughen Up for ‘You-Turn’ - Noise11.com

The new song ‘You-Turn’ for The Soul Movers was co-produced by Rob Younger of Radio Birdman.

Younger was a co-founder of Radio Birdman in 1974 with Deniz Tek who was also one of the original members of The Soul Movers.

‘You-Turn’ also features some guest guitar from Josh Hardy of The Chats.

‘You-Turn’ is the first new music for The Soul Movers for 2024. Said Murray Cook, “Despite the band’s name The Soul Movers dig into a wide range of groovy, high-energy retro sounds from the 1960’s and 70’s.

Our passion for the very same groovy late 70s vibes (Stones, B52s) and the very rocking “Detroit Sound” is apparent on our most recent album “Dumb Luck” and nowhere more than in this Feb 9 drop: “You-Turn”. It’s an out and out rocker. We’ve put an Aussie twist on a classic rock sound inspired by bands such as The Stooges, MC5 and Radio Birdman (Guitarist Deniz Tek started The Sound Movers with Lizzie).

Getting to work with Josh (The Chats) on the track linked multiple generations who are deeply into this kind of guitar-driven (punk) rock and roll. When he heard the track last year, after the Max Mad 5 shoot wrapped in NSW, Director George Miller got where we were coming from. It really would be a dream come true if our tribute to the rebel spirit did finally make it onto the big screen.

I’ve dragged out the Marshall plexi and some rockin’ guitars; my 65 SG and 64 Epiphone Crestwood Custom (similar to Deniz’s iconic instrument), cranked up the amp and attacked the guitars. It’s a blast of Detroit inspired rock’n’roll. Josh Hardy’s (The Chats) wild squalls on the outro are a joy and the icing on the cake.”

‘You-Turn’ comes after a prolific number of years with the albums ‘Dumb Luck’ (2023), ‘Evolution’ (2021), ‘Bona Fide’ (2019) and ‘Testify!’ (2017).

THE SOUL MOVERS TOUR DATES:

Feb 10 – Safe Sounds Festival, Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Feb 11 – A Street Party Called Fitz, Old Fitzroy Hotel, Woolloomooloo, NSW

Feb 15 – DJ Murray Cook set – UNSW Roundhouse, Kensington, NSW

Feb 16 – DJ Murray Cook set – The Great Court Party, University of Queensland, Brisbane, Qld

March 2 & 3 – St Kilda Blues Festival, St Kilda, Vic

April 6 – Cherry Bar, Melbourne, Vic

April 7 – Lulie Tavern, Abbotsford, Vic

April 12 – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

April 13 – Django at Camelot, Marrickville, NSW

June 1-8 – Canada

June 15 – DJ Murray Cook set – Blazes Showroom , West Tamworth League Club, Tamworth, NSW

