The Soul Movers ‘Robot Girl’ Should Be A Hit Song, Check It Out - Noise11.com

The Soul Movers ‘Robot Girl’ Should Be A Hit Song, Check It Out

by Paul Cashmere on March 19, 2023

in News

Check out the new song for The Soul Movers ‘Robot Girl’. In any other era this would be a Top 10 hit.

The Soul Movers are Lizzie Mack on vocals and tambourine, Murray Cook on guitar, Luke Herbert on drums, Matt Crawford on bass and Marko Sims on keys.

‘Robot Girl’ takes The Soul Movers in a different direction, similar to Blondie’s early 80s ‘Eat To The Beat’/’Autoamerican’ era.

Red-Wiggle Murray Cook joined Lizzie Mack’s The Soul Movers in 2015. In 2017 The Soul Movers showcased their ‘Testify’ album at the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas and then recorded the ‘Bona Fide’ album in America at the historic Sun and Royal Studios in Memphis and Fame and Muscle Shoals Sound in Alabama.

A new album announcement for The Soul Movers is expected soon.

The Soul Movers previous album are:

On The Inside (2009)

Testify (2017)

Bona Fide (2019)

Evolution (2021)

