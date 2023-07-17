 The State of Arizona Issues Alice Cooper Licence Plates - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The State of Arizona Issues Alice Cooper Licence Plates

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2023

in News

The state of Arizona has issued a licence plate featuring its favourite son Alice Cooper.

Proceeds from the sale of the plates will go to the Sold Rock Teen Centers.

“Arizona is known for great sunsets, cactus, the best Mexican food, monsoons and, now, an Alice Cooper specialty license plate,” Alice Cooper said in a statement. “More importantly, this specialty plate will assist Solid Rock Teen Centers in providing free music, art and dance programs to all Arizona teenagers. We hope that many of my fellow Arizona neighbors will get this speciality plate for their cars and motorcycles to support teens in Arizona.”

According to the state of Arizona:

$25 initial application fee/ $25 annual renewal. No special requirements. Available to everyone. May be ordered online. The standard size plate may be personalized with a maximum of 6 characters.
Also available in a small size plate for motorcycles and golf carts. May be personalized with a maximum of 4 characters.
$17 dollars goes to provide a safe space for ALL teens ages 12-20 to spend their time, receive positive mentorship and FREE music, art, dance, photography and recording studio lessons and opportunities.

https://azdot.gov/license-plates/alice-coopers-solid-rock

Alice Cooper Arizona Licence plate

In 2018 The State of Arizona Lottery issued Alice Cooper scratchies with a top prize of $50,000.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Glen Sobel Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Nita Strauss Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper AliceCooper270809_29950.jpg AliceCooper270809_29983.jpg AliceCooper270809_29990.jpg AliceCooper270809_30008.jpg AliceCooper270809_30050.jpg AliceCooper270809_30125.jpg

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter-Frampton-At-Royal-Albert-Hall
Peter Frampton At The Royal Albert Hall To Be Released As Live Album

On 8 November 2022, Peter Frampton performed at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. Nine songs from the 16 set concert will be released as Peter’s next live album.

2 hours ago
Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin Dies At Age 76

English singer and actor Jane Birkin, best known for the song ‘J’Taime’, has died in Paris at age 76.

6 hours ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Darren James To Premiere Russell Morris and Orchestra ‘The Real Thing’

Less than two weeks after Russell Morris’ historic symphonic performances at the Sydney Opera House and Hamer Hall Melbourne, the world premiere of the classic ‘The Real Thing’ will be heard with Darren James on Melbourne radio station 3AW Saturday 15 July after 11am.

3 days ago
Justin Hayward
Justin Hayward Awarded OBE By King Charles III

Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues is now one step short of becoming a Knight in White Satin after being awarded the OBE by King Charles III.

3 days ago
Sam Cutler with Charlie Watts and Keith Richards from Sams Facebook page
Former Rolling Stones Tour Manager Sam Cutler Has Died Aged 80

Sam Cutler, the one-time stage manager for The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and Eric Clapton, has died in Queensland at age 80.

3 days ago
Greg Macainsh and Bob Bongo Starkie, Skyhooks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter Green Uploads More Rare Skyhooks To The Archives

Skyhooks archivist Peter Green has shared another rare live Skyhooks performance, this time from 1975.

4 days ago
Tom Waits, Noise11, Photo
Tom Waits Island Years Catalogue Gets Long Overdue Make-Over

The five Tom Waits albums released through Island Records between 1983 and 1993 have been remastered for the first time.

4 days ago