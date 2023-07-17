The State of Arizona Issues Alice Cooper Licence Plates - Noise11.com

The state of Arizona has issued a licence plate featuring its favourite son Alice Cooper.

Proceeds from the sale of the plates will go to the Sold Rock Teen Centers.

“Arizona is known for great sunsets, cactus, the best Mexican food, monsoons and, now, an Alice Cooper specialty license plate,” Alice Cooper said in a statement. “More importantly, this specialty plate will assist Solid Rock Teen Centers in providing free music, art and dance programs to all Arizona teenagers. We hope that many of my fellow Arizona neighbors will get this speciality plate for their cars and motorcycles to support teens in Arizona.”

According to the state of Arizona:

$25 initial application fee/ $25 annual renewal. No special requirements. Available to everyone. May be ordered online. The standard size plate may be personalized with a maximum of 6 characters.

Also available in a small size plate for motorcycles and golf carts. May be personalized with a maximum of 4 characters.

$17 dollars goes to provide a safe space for ALL teens ages 12-20 to spend their time, receive positive mentorship and FREE music, art, dance, photography and recording studio lessons and opportunities.

https://azdot.gov/license-plates/alice-coopers-solid-rock

In 2018 The State of Arizona Lottery issued Alice Cooper scratchies with a top prize of $50,000.

