The Stranglers Choose Merryn Jean To Open Australian Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Australian singer songwriter Merryn Jean will open for The Stranglers on their upcoming Australian tour.

Merryn is from Byron Bay but spent most of her 20s living in Paris. After Paris she returned to Australia and studied the Arts in Melbourne.

The Stranglers will tour New Zealand and Australia in March. The tour kicks off in Auckland in 13 March.

Watch the Noise11 interview with JJ Burnel.

THE STRANGLERS

‘Fifty Years In Black’ The Anniversary Tour 2025

Thursday, March 13: Powerstation, Auckland

Saturday, March 15: Meow Nui, Wellington

Sunday, March 16: Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

Wednesday, March 19: Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, March 20: The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday, March 22: Forum, Melbourne

Sunday, March 23: The Gov, Adelaide

Tuesday, March 25: Astor Theatre, Perth

Watch the Noise11 interview with Baz Warne:

