 The Stranglers Choose Merryn Jean To Open Australian Tour Dates - Noise11.com
The Stranglers (supplied SBM)

The Stranglers (supplied SBM)

The Stranglers Choose Merryn Jean To Open Australian Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on January 28, 2025

in News

Australian singer songwriter Merryn Jean will open for The Stranglers on their upcoming Australian tour.

Merryn is from Byron Bay but spent most of her 20s living in Paris. After Paris she returned to Australia and studied the Arts in Melbourne.

The Stranglers will tour New Zealand and Australia in March. The tour kicks off in Auckland in 13 March.

Watch the Noise11 interview with JJ Burnel.

THE STRANGLERS
‘Fifty Years In Black’ The Anniversary Tour 2025
Thursday, March 13: Powerstation, Auckland
Saturday, March 15: Meow Nui, Wellington
Sunday, March 16: Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch
Wednesday, March 19: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday, March 20: The Tivoli, Brisbane
Saturday, March 22: Forum, Melbourne
Sunday, March 23: The Gov, Adelaide
Tuesday, March 25: Astor Theatre, Perth

Watch the Noise11 interview with Baz Warne:

Tickets are onsale now!
www.sbmpresents.com/tour/the-stranglers

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Stranglers in Australia photo by Ros OGorman, music news, noise11.com
Adam Clayton of U2 Owns The Stranglers’ Bass J.J. Burnel Played On ‘Peaches’

A relic of rock history, the bass guitar J.J. Burnel used to record The Stranglers’ classic ‘Peaches’ with is now owned by Adam Clayton of U2.

22 hours ago
Greg Macainsh and Bob Bongo Starkie, Skyhooks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Skyhooks Guitarist Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie Diagnosed With Aggressive Leukemia

Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie, the guitarist for Skyhooks, has been diagnosed with aggressive Leukemia and has cancelled all of his upcoming shows.

2 days ago
Greg Macainsh, Skyhooks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Did Mushroom Make Skyhooks or Skyhooks Make Mushroom? Noise11 Asks Greg Macainsh

Skyhooks’ debut album ‘Living In the 70s’ was a massive success, so much so that it Mushroom Records as the number one Australian record label, a title it arguably holds to this day. But did Mushroom make Skyhooks or Skyhooks make Mushroom.

4 days ago
Ed Kuepper 2025
Ed Kuepper Revisits His Old Music As New Music

Ed Kuepper has reached back to his days of The Saints, The Laughing Clowns and his solo works to reimagine his early works on his new album ‘After The Flood’.

4 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Down and Out Over Throat Infection

Sting has revealed it was a “temporary throat infection” that forced him to postpone a string of performances this week.

4 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Credits Olivia Harrison For T. Bone Burnett Introduction

Ringo Starr inadvertently has his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison to thank for his new country album.

5 days ago
Skyhooks Living In The 70s
Greg Macainsh Created Skyhooks As A Band He’d Like To See

When Skyhooks started bubbling around 1974 co-founder and principal songwriter Greg Macainsh says he was creating the sort of band he would like to go and see live.

5 days ago