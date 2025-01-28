The Stranglers Choose Merryn Jean To Open Australian Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Australian singer songwriter Merryn Jean will open for The Stranglers on their upcoming Australian tour.
Merryn is from Byron Bay but spent most of her 20s living in Paris. After Paris she returned to Australia and studied the Arts in Melbourne.
The Stranglers will tour New Zealand and Australia in March. The tour kicks off in Auckland in 13 March.
Watch the Noise11 interview with JJ Burnel.
THE STRANGLERS
‘Fifty Years In Black’ The Anniversary Tour 2025
Thursday, March 13: Powerstation, Auckland
Saturday, March 15: Meow Nui, Wellington
Sunday, March 16: Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch
Wednesday, March 19: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday, March 20: The Tivoli, Brisbane
Saturday, March 22: Forum, Melbourne
Sunday, March 23: The Gov, Adelaide
Tuesday, March 25: Astor Theatre, Perth
Watch the Noise11 interview with Baz Warne:
Tickets are onsale now!
www.sbmpresents.com/tour/the-stranglers
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE