The Stranglers To Return To Australian and New Zealand For 50th Anniversary in 2025 - Noise11.com

The Stranglers To Return To Australian and New Zealand For 50th Anniversary in 2025

by Paul Cashmere on August 27, 2024

The Stranglers are coming back to Australia and New Zealand in 2025 for their 50th Anniversary with the 50 Years In Black tour. The band last toured Australia in 2023.

The Stranglers formed in Surrey, UK in 1974. The first single ‘(Get A) Grip (On Yourself)’ was released in 1977.

The first Australian chart presence came with the second single ‘Peaches’ in 1977.

The biggest chart hit in Australia was ‘Golden Brown’ which reached number 10 in 1982.

THE STRANGLERS
‘Fifty Years In Black’ The Anniversary Tour 2025
Thursday, March 13: Powerstation, Auckland
Saturday, March 15: Meow Nui, Wellington
Sunday, March 16: Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch
Wednesday, March 19: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday, March 20: The Tivoli, Brisbane
Saturday, March 22: Forum, Melbourne
Sunday, March 23: The Gov, Adelaide
Tuesday, March 25: Astor Theatre, Perth

EXCLUSIVE FAN PRE-SALE
Thurs, August 29 – 11.00am [AEST]

Fans can register in advance now at
www.sbmpresents.com/tour/the-stranglers

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS ON SALE
Tues, September 3 – 11.00am [AEST]

