The Stranglers To Return To Australian and New Zealand For 50th Anniversary in 2025 - Noise11.com

The Stranglers are coming back to Australia and New Zealand in 2025 for their 50th Anniversary with the 50 Years In Black tour. The band last toured Australia in 2023.

The Stranglers formed in Surrey, UK in 1974. The first single ‘(Get A) Grip (On Yourself)’ was released in 1977.

The first Australian chart presence came with the second single ‘Peaches’ in 1977.

The biggest chart hit in Australia was ‘Golden Brown’ which reached number 10 in 1982.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Baz Warne of The Stranglers

THE STRANGLERS

‘Fifty Years In Black’ The Anniversary Tour 2025

Thursday, March 13: Powerstation, Auckland

Saturday, March 15: Meow Nui, Wellington

Sunday, March 16: Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

Wednesday, March 19: Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, March 20: The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday, March 22: Forum, Melbourne

Sunday, March 23: The Gov, Adelaide

Tuesday, March 25: Astor Theatre, Perth

EXCLUSIVE FAN PRE-SALE

Thurs, August 29 – 11.00am [AEST]

Fans can register in advance now at

www.sbmpresents.com/tour/the-stranglers

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS ON SALE

Tues, September 3 – 11.00am [AEST]

Be the first to see NOISE11.com's newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly.

