The Stranglers To Return To Australian and New Zealand For 50th Anniversary in 2025 - Noise11.com

The Stranglers are coming back to Australia and New Zealand in 2025 for their 50th Anniversary with the 50 Years In Black tour. The band last toured Australia in 2023.
The Stranglers formed in Surrey, UK in 1974. The first single ‘(Get A) Grip (On Yourself)’ was released in 1977.
The first Australian chart presence came with the second single ‘Peaches’ in 1977.
The biggest chart hit in Australia was ‘Golden Brown’ which reached number 10 in 1982.
Watch the Noise11 interview with Baz Warne of The Stranglers
THE STRANGLERS
‘Fifty Years In Black’ The Anniversary Tour 2025
Thursday, March 13: Powerstation, Auckland
Saturday, March 15: Meow Nui, Wellington
Sunday, March 16: Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch
Wednesday, March 19: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday, March 20: The Tivoli, Brisbane
Saturday, March 22: Forum, Melbourne
Sunday, March 23: The Gov, Adelaide
Tuesday, March 25: Astor Theatre, Perth
EXCLUSIVE FAN PRE-SALE
Thurs, August 29 – 11.00am [AEST]
Fans can register in advance now at
www.sbmpresents.com/tour/the-stranglers
GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS ON SALE
Tues, September 3 – 11.00am [AEST]
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE