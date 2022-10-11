 The Stranglers Will Return to Australia In 2023 - Noise11.com
The Stranglers in Australia photo by Ros OGorman

The Stranglers Will Return to Australia In 2023

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2022

in News

The Stranglers will be back in Australia for 2023 for a very special tour that not only features new music but also the last music for keyboard player Dave Greenfield who passed away in 2020.

‘Dark Matters’ is the eighteenth studio album for the British rock icons who were at the centre of the punk movement of the late 70s with their debut album ‘Rattus Norvegicus’ in 1977. That one gave use ‘Peaches’ and ‘(Get A) Grip (On Yourself)’, two centrepieces of a Stranglers setlist even to this day.

When The Stranglers played Sweden on 8 October 2022 the setlist was:

Toiler on the Sea (from Black and White, 1978)
(Get a) Grip (on Yourself) (from Rattus Norvegicus, 1977)
Duchess (from The Raven, 1979)
Something Better Change (from No More Heroes, 1977)
Nice ‘n’ Sleazy Toiler on the Sea (from Black and White, 1978)
The Last Men on the Moon (from Dark Matters, 2021)
Skin Deep (from Aural Sculpture, 1984)
Don’t Bring Harry (from The Raven, 1979)
Water (from Dark Matters, 2021)
Always the Sun (from Dreamtime, 1986)
Golden Brown (from La Folie, 1981)
Sweden (All Quiet on the Eastern Front) (from Black and White, 1978)
Walk On By (Burt Bacharach cover) (single 1978)
This Song (Disciples of Spess cover) (from Dark Matters, 2021)
Peaches (from Rattus Norvegicus, 1977)
Nuclear Device (The Wizard of Aus) (from The Raven, 1979)
White Stallion (from Dark Matters, 2021)
Relentless (from Suite XVI, 2006)
Hanging Around (from Rattus Norvegicus, 1977)
Tank (from Black and White, 1978)

Encore:
The Lines (from Dark Matters, 2021)
And If You Should See Dave…(from Dark Matters, 2021)

Encore 2:
Go Buddy Go (from Rattus Norvegicus, 1977)
No More Heroes (from No More Heroes, 1977)

TOUR DATES
Tuesday, April 18: The Gov, Adelaide
Wednesday April 19: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne
Friday, Apr 21: Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Saturday, April 22: The Metro, Sydney
Sunday, April 23: Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Early bird tickets on sale
Friday, October 14 – 10.00am (local time)

General tickets on sale
Tuesday, October 18 -10.00am (local time)

Fans can register in advance now at
sbmpresents.com/tour/the-stranglers-2023

