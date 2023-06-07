 The Teskey Brothers To Tour ‘The Winding Way’ - Noise11.com
The Teskey Brothers-Credit Ian Laidlaw

The Teskey Brothers-credit Ian Laidlaw

The Teskey Brothers To Tour ‘The Winding Way’

by Paul Cashmere on June 7, 2023

in News

With a third album for The Teskey Brothers on the way, the band will embark on ‘The Winding Way’ tour to treat fans to the new songs.

The Teskey Brothers’ ‘The Winding Way’ was recorded at Sydney’s Hercules Street Studios with producer Eric J Dubowsky (Flume, Chemical Brothers) and collaborators such as Philadelphia-based string arranger Larry Gold (Kanye West, The Roots). Dubowsky was brought in to take The Teskey Brothers out of their comfort zone. He also produced ‘Hoops’ for The Rubens.

THE TESKEY BROTHERS
With special guests WILSN (all AU shows ex Syd), Courtney Marie Andrews (Syd, Melb & Bris), and Mel Parsons (NZ shows)
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
NOVEMBER 2023 – FEBRUARY 2024

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/teskeybrothers
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 14 June (10am AEST; 12pm NZST)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted 

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Friday 16 June (10am local time) 

Saturday 18 November Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
Friday 24 November Cairns Performing Arts Centre | Cairns, QLD
Saturday 25 November Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre | Townsville, QLD
Friday 1 December Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 2 December Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 8 December Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
Saturday 9 December Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ
Tuesday 12 December Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

Saturday 16 December Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
Friday 12 January 2024 Red Hill Auditorium | Perth, WA
Friday 19 January 2024 Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin, NT
Saturday 20 January 2024 Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
Friday 2 February 2024 Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Cancels All Upcoming Events

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all work commitments to "rest and recover" ahead of Glastonbury.

2 days ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj To Release First Album In Five Years

Nicki Minaj has confirmed her first album in five years was on the way.

2 days ago
Those Pretty Wrongs
Those Pretty Wrongs To Perform ‘Holiday Camp’ and Big Star Classics

Jody Stephens’ and Luther Russell’s Those Pretty Wrongs will return to Australia in August with not only the ‘Holiday Camp’ album to perform from start to finish but also the best of Big Star.

3 days ago
Son Little, music news, noise11.com
Son Little Announces Australian Dates

Son Little will plays dates in Australia in September and October.

June 1, 2023
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith and Madonna Confirm Collaboration

Sam Smith and Madonna have shared details about their new collaboration.

June 1, 2023
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Disturbed’s David Draiman Has Tumor Removed

David Draiman of Disturbed has revealed that he has undergone an operation for a tumour.

May 31, 2023
Hollywood Vampires
Johnny Depp Injury Sidelines Hollywood Vampires

Hollywood Vampires have postponed three American shows until the end of July because of an ankle injury Johnny Depp has suffered.

May 30, 2023