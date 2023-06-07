The Teskey Brothers To Tour ‘The Winding Way’ - Noise11.com

With a third album for The Teskey Brothers on the way, the band will embark on ‘The Winding Way’ tour to treat fans to the new songs.

The Teskey Brothers’ ‘The Winding Way’ was recorded at Sydney’s Hercules Street Studios with producer Eric J Dubowsky (Flume, Chemical Brothers) and collaborators such as Philadelphia-based string arranger Larry Gold (Kanye West, The Roots). Dubowsky was brought in to take The Teskey Brothers out of their comfort zone. He also produced ‘Hoops’ for The Rubens.

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

With special guests WILSN (all AU shows ex Syd), Courtney Marie Andrews (Syd, Melb & Bris), and Mel Parsons (NZ shows)

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

NOVEMBER 2023 – FEBRUARY 2024

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/teskeybrothers

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 14 June (10am AEST; 12pm NZST)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 16 June (10am local time)

Saturday 18 November Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

Friday 24 November Cairns Performing Arts Centre | Cairns, QLD

Saturday 25 November Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre | Townsville, QLD

Friday 1 December Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 2 December Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 8 December Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Saturday 9 December Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ

Tuesday 12 December Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

Saturday 16 December Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 12 January 2024 Red Hill Auditorium | Perth, WA

Friday 19 January 2024 Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin, NT

Saturday 20 January 2024 Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

Friday 2 February 2024 Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

