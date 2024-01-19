The Voice of Flinders Street Station Is Also The Voice of Sordid Ordeal - Noise11.com

By day, Laurence Hewson is the mild-mannered railway station announcer “The Voice of Flinders Street Station”. By night, he becomes the voice of Sordid Ordeal.

Hewson has only worked at Flinders Street station for a few months but his ‘Rock God’ status goes back to 2010 when Sordid Ordeal developed with an eight year residency in Melbourne’s Sydney Road, Brunswick.

The ongoing band gigs gave Hewson the chance to work on his mic skills so when the job at Flinders Street station came up, he was primed for the impromptu voice-overs welcoming and informing Melbourne commuters. So much so that TV news started to cover him.

So here we are in 2024 and Sordid Ordeal have a debut album ‘When I Left Torn’ due in February and the song ‘Black Straps’ out now ahead of the album.

‘When I Left Town’ is part one of an autobiographical journey tracing Hewson’s relocation from Wagga in New South Wales to his arrival in Melbourne.

The album was recorded over a five-year period. There’s a 12-piece choir in there somewhere and a string quintet as well. Along the way there have been a few breadcrumbs dropped like the singles ‘Citizen’ and ‘Confession’ which you can find streaming already.

The album ‘When I Left Town’, part one of the Hewson story, will be released on 16 February. As for part two … to be continued!

